**How to change keyboard colors on Lenovo legion?**
The Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are known for their powerful performance and sleek design. One of the standout features of these laptops is the customizable RGB keyboard, which allows users to change the keyboard colors to suit their preferences. If you’re wondering how to change keyboard colors on Lenovo Legion, you’re in the right place.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you change the keyboard colors:
1. Start by launching the Lenovo Vantage application. This software is pre-installed on most Lenovo laptops and allows users to manage various settings and features.
2. Once the application is open, navigate to the “Hardware Settings” tab.
3. Under the “Device” section, select “Input” and click on the “Keyboard” option.
4. You will be presented with a range of customization options for your keyboard. Look for the “Backlight” or “RGB” settings.
5. Click on the “Backlight” or “RGB” settings, and a color palette should appear.
6. Choose your desired color from the palette or enter the RGB values of the color you want to use.
7. After selecting the color, make sure to apply the settings.
8. Voila! Your keyboard colors should now be changed to the color you selected.
FAQs about changing keyboard colors on Lenovo Legion:
1. Can I change the keyboard colors to multiple colors at once?
Unfortunately, Lenovo Legion laptops don’t support changing the keyboard to multiple colors simultaneously. However, you can set different colors for different zones of the keyboard.
2. Is the keyboard color change permanent?
No, the color change is not permanent. You can easily switch back to the default keyboard color or select a different color whenever you want.
3. Can I set the keyboard color to change automatically?
Yes, some Lenovo Legion models offer the option to set the keyboard color to change automatically. You can usually find this feature in the Lenovo Vantage application under the “Keyboard” settings.
4. Can I sync the keyboard colors with other RGB devices?
Certain Lenovo Legion models come with RGB lighting synchronization capabilities. Check your laptop’s specifications or consult the user manual to see if this feature is available.
5. Are there any predefined lighting effects available?
Some Lenovo Legion laptops offer predefined lighting effects, such as wave, pulse, or breathing effects. You can explore these options within the keyboard settings in Lenovo Vantage.
6. Can I adjust the brightness of the keyboard lighting?
Yes, you can usually adjust the brightness of the keyboard lighting using the Lenovo Vantage application or dedicated function keys on your keyboard.
7. Can I save my custom keyboard color profiles?
Unfortunately, the ability to save custom keyboard color profiles is not available on all Lenovo Legion models. However, you can manually set the desired color each time you want to change it.
8. Why is my keyboard not changing colors as expected?
If the keyboard color is not changing as expected, ensure that you have selected the correct settings in the Lenovo Vantage application. Additionally, check if any keyboard color-related software or drivers need to be updated or installed.
9. Can I change the color of individual keys?
Lenovo Legion laptops do not support changing the color of individual keys. However, you can change the color of different zones of the keyboard if your model allows it.
10. Why is the color of my keyboard not displaying accurately?
If the color of your keyboard is not displaying accurately, it could be due to the limitations of the display or the viewing angle. Keep in mind that different lighting conditions may also affect color perception.
11. Can I use third-party software to change the keyboard colors?
While some third-party software might offer similar functionalities, it is recommended to use the official Lenovo Vantage application to change the keyboard colors on your Lenovo Legion laptop.
12. Can I change the keyboard colors on older Lenovo Legion models?
The ability to change keyboard colors may vary depending on the specific model. Older Lenovo Legion models might not have RGB backlighting or customizable keyboard colors. Consult the user manual or check the laptop’s specifications to determine if this feature is available.