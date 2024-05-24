How to change keyboard color on Samsung s20?

The Samsung S20 offers a wide range of customization options, including the ability to change the keyboard color. If you’re looking to personalize your phone even further, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the keyboard color on your Samsung S20:
Step 1: Open the Settings menu
Start by unlocking your Samsung S20 and accessing the home screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the notification panel, and then tap the gear-shaped icon at the top right corner to open the Settings menu.
Step 2: Navigate to the Display settings
In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on the “Display” option. This will open a new window with various display-related settings.
Step 3: Enter the “Dark mode and wallpaper” menu
Within the Display settings, locate and tap on the “Dark mode and wallpaper” option. This will take you to a sub-menu where you can customize different aspects of the display.
Step 4: Customize the keyboard color
In the “Dark mode and wallpaper” menu, you’ll find an option labeled “Keyboard color.” Tap on this option to access the available keyboard color options.
Step 5: Select the desired keyboard color
Once you’re in the keyboard color settings, you’ll see a variety of colors to choose from. Scroll through the options and tap on the color that you prefer. The selected color will be applied to your Samsung S20’s keyboard immediately.
That’s it! You’ve successfully changed the keyboard color on your Samsung S20. Enjoy your customized phone experience!
FAQs
1. Can I change the keyboard color on other Samsung Galaxy models?
Yes, the method described above should work on most Samsung Galaxy models running the latest version of the One UI software.
2. What if I don’t see the “Display” option in my Settings menu?
If you can’t find the “Display” option, try searching for “Keyboard” or “Theme” in the Settings app. Different models may have varying menu layouts.
3. Are there additional keyboard color options available?
Outside of the colors provided within the keyboard settings, there are also various third-party keyboard apps available on the Google Play Store that offer even more customization options.
4. How can I revert to the default keyboard color?
To revert to the default keyboard color, simply follow the steps above and select the default color option in the keyboard color settings.
5. Will changing the keyboard color affect the phone’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color won’t impact the performance of your Samsung S20 or any other smartphone model.
6. Can I set different colors for different apps?
Unfortunately, the built-in keyboard customization options on Samsung S20 don’t allow for setting different colors for different apps. However, some third-party keyboard apps offer this feature.
7. Can I use an image as my keyboard background?
No, the native keyboard settings don’t provide an option to set an image as the keyboard background. But you may find third-party keyboard apps that offer this feature.
8. Will changing the keyboard color drain my phone’s battery?
Changing the keyboard color itself doesn’t have a significant impact on battery life. However, having too many active customization options may consume slightly more power.
9. How can I make the keyboard color match my wallpaper?
Unfortunately, the native keyboard settings on Samsung S20 don’t allow for directly matching the keyboard color to the wallpaper color. However, there are some third-party apps that may offer this functionality.
10. Can I change the keyboard color for third-party apps?
The built-in keyboard customization options generally apply to all apps, third-party or native. However, individual apps may have their own keyboard color settings that override the device settings.
11. Do I need to restart my phone for the changes to take effect?
No, the changes take effect immediately once you select a new keyboard color.
12. What if my Samsung S20 doesn’t have the latest software update?
If your phone doesn’t have the latest software update, it’s recommended to update it to ensure you have access to the most recent features and improvements. You can check for updates in the Settings menu, under the “Software update” or “About phone” section.
Now that you know how to change the keyboard color on your Samsung S20, you can add a touch of personalization to your phone and make it truly yours. Have fun exploring the available color options and finding the perfect one that fits your style!