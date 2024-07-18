How to change keyboard color on msi laptop?

If you own an MSI laptop, you’ll be pleased to know that you have the ability to change the keyboard color to suit your preferences. By customizing the keyboard color, you can add a personal touch and enhance your overall gaming or work experience. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the steps required to change the keyboard color on an MSI laptop.
Step 1: Install MSI Mystic Light
The MSI Mystic Light software is the key to unlocking the full potential of customizing your keyboard color. Head over to the MSI website and download the Mystic Light application compatible with your laptop model.
Step 2: Launch the MSI Mystic Light
Once you have successfully installed the MSI Mystic Light software, launch the application by double-clicking on its icon. This will open up the program and present you with a user-friendly interface.
Step 3: Explore the Available Options
By now, you should see a wide range of options to modify the lighting effects on your keyboard. MSI Mystic Light offers various customization possibilities, including a spectrum of colors, dynamic effects, as well as the ability to sync with other compatible devices.
Step 4: Customize the Keyboard Color
To change the keyboard color, you can either select a specific color from the palette or opt for one of the predefined lighting patterns. Feel free to experiment with different colors and effects until you find the one that appeals to you the most.
Step 5: Apply and Save your Settings
Once you are satisfied with your chosen keyboard color, click on the “Apply” button to activate it instantly. Moreover, to ensure that your preferred color remains even after restarting your laptop, don’t forget to save your settings using the “Save” or “Save Profile” option within the application.
Now that you know how to change the keyboard color on an MSI laptop let’s address some related FAQs:
FAQs
1. Can I change the keyboard color on any MSI laptop?
Yes, most MSI laptops come with keyboard customization options through the MSI Mystic Light software.
2. Is MSI Mystic Light compatible with non-MSI laptops?
No, MSI Mystic Light is specifically designed for MSI laptops and may not be compatible with other laptop brands.
3. How many colors can I choose from?
With MSI Mystic Light, you can choose from a wide spectrum of colors, giving you endless possibilities for customization.
4. Can I sync my keyboard color with other MSI components?
Yes, MSI Mystic Light allows you to sync your keyboard color with other compatible MSI components, such as gaming mice and headsets.
5. What if the MSI Mystic Light software is not pre-installed on my laptop?
If your laptop did not come with pre-installed MSI Mystic Light software, you can download it from the official MSI website.
6. Does changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color does not have any impact on the laptop’s performance. It is purely a cosmetic feature.
7. Can I create my own custom lighting effects?
Yes, the MSI Mystic Light software provides an option to create your own custom lighting effects, giving you full control over your keyboard’s appearance.
8. Can I change the keyboard color on a laptop with a SteelSeries keyboard?
For MSI laptops with SteelSeries keyboards, you will need to use the SteelSeries Engine software instead of MSI Mystic Light to customize the keyboard color.
9. Can I change the keyboard color on a non-gaming MSI laptop?
Yes, the ability to change the keyboard color is not limited to gaming laptops only. It is available on various non-gaming MSI laptop models as well.
10. Can I revert to the default keyboard color?
Absolutely! If you ever wish to go back to the default keyboard color, you can simply select the default option within the MSI Mystic Light software.
11. Can I change the keyboard color during gameplay?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color even during gameplay without any interruption.
12. Is there a limit to the number of custom profiles I can create?
No, MSI Mystic Light allows you to create and save multiple custom profiles, each with its own unique keyboard color settings.