How to change keyboard color on iPhone 12?

If you’re an iPhone 12 user and want to personalize your device’s appearance, one great way to do so is by changing the keyboard color. While Apple doesn’t provide a built-in feature to change the keyboard color on iPhone 12, there are a few workarounds you can try. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process and also answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Step 1: Download a Third-Party Keyboard App
To change the keyboard color on your iPhone 12, you’ll need to install a third-party keyboard app that offers customization options. Start by visiting the App Store and exploring keyboard apps like Gboard, FancyKey, or SwiftKey.
Step 2: Install and Set Up the Keyboard App
After you’ve selected a suitable keyboard app, follow the on-screen instructions to install and set up the app on your iPhone 12. This typically involves enabling the keyboard app in your device’s settings and granting it necessary permissions.
Step 3: Grant Full Access to the Keyboard App
To enable complete functionality of the keyboard app, you may need to grant it full access. This allows the app to access your typing data, including what you type, which some users may hesitate to provide. If you’re comfortable with it, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > [Keyboard App] and toggle on “Allow Full Access.”
Step 4: Customize the Keyboard Color
Once you’ve completed the setup process, it’s time to customize the keyboard color on your iPhone 12. Open the keyboard app and navigate to its settings menu. Different apps have varying customization options, but you should be able to find a “Color” or “Theme” section. Select your desired color or theme from the available options or use the app’s color picker to create a custom color scheme.
Step 5: Activate the Keyboard
After choosing the desired color, you need to activate the keyboard on your iPhone 12. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards and tap on “Add New Keyboard.” Find the keyboard app you installed and select it. Once added, tap on the new keyboard listed under “Third-Party Keyboards” and toggle on “Allow Full Access” for it.
Step 6: Switch to the Customized Keyboard
Now that you’ve added the customized keyboard, you can easily switch to it whenever you want. While typing, tap on the globe icon on the standard keyboard until you reach the custom keyboard you installed. From there, you can type using the new color scheme you’ve chosen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the keyboard color on my iPhone 12 without installing a third-party app?
No, the default iOS keyboard does not offer built-in options to change the keyboard color on the iPhone 12. You’ll need to use a third-party keyboard app for this purpose.
2. Are third-party keyboard apps safe to use?
Majority of the reputable third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store are safe to use. However, it’s always a good idea to read user reviews, check ratings, and download apps from trusted developers.
3. Do third-party keyboard apps slow down my iPhone 12?
Generally, third-party keyboard apps do not significantly affect the performance of your iPhone 12. However, some apps may consume more resources than others, so it’s important to choose a lightweight app to minimize any potential impact on your device’s speed.
4. Can I change the keyboard color on my iPhone 12 in all apps?
Yes, once you’ve set up the third-party keyboard app and activated it, you can use the customized keyboard in any app where you can input text.
5. Can I change the keyboard color on my iPhone 12 using a jailbreak?
Jailbreaking your iPhone 12 can give you more control over customization options. However, it can also compromise the security and stability of your device. We do not recommend jailbreaking your iPhone 12 solely for the purpose of changing the keyboard color.
6. Is there a way to change the font style along with the keyboard color?
Yes, some third-party keyboard apps offer font customization options along with color themes. Explore the settings of the keyboard app you choose to see if this option is available.
7. Can I switch back to the default keyboard after installing a third-party keyboard app?
Absolutely! If you wish to switch back to the default keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards and tap on “Edit.” Then, tap on the red minus button next to the third-party keyboard and select “Delete” to remove it.