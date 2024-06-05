If you own an ASUS ROG laptop and want to customize the look and feel of your keyboard, you’ll be glad to know that changing the keyboard color is not only possible but also quite simple. ASUS ROG laptops come with an intuitive software called Aura Sync that allows you to personalize the color of your keyboard with ease. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the keyboard color on your ASUS ROG laptop.
How to Change Keyboard Color on ASUS ROG Laptop?
To change the keyboard color on your ASUS ROG laptop, follow these steps:
1. Make sure you have the Aura Sync software installed on your laptop. You can download it from the ASUS support website if you don’t have it already.
2. Open the Aura Sync software by either clicking on the desktop shortcut or finding it in the Windows start menu.
3. Once opened, you’ll be presented with a variety of customization options. Locate and click on the “Keyboard” tab.
4. In this section, you can choose from different pre-set color schemes or create your own custom colors for different keyboard zones.
5. To apply a pre-set color scheme, simply select the one you like and click “Apply.” The keyboard color will change immediately.
6. To create your own custom color scheme, click on the “+” button next to the “Custom colors” section.
7. A color palette will appear, allowing you to select the desired colors for different keyboard zones. Click on a zone to choose its color.
8. After selecting the colors for the desired zones, click “Apply” to see the changes on your keyboard.
Now you know how to change the keyboard color on your ASUS ROG laptop using the Aura Sync software. Feel free to experiment and find the perfect color combination that suits your taste and gaming setup.
—
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the keyboard color on my ASUS ROG laptop without using the Aura Sync software?
No, the Aura Sync software is specifically designed to control the RGB lighting and customization features of ASUS ROG laptops, including the keyboard color.
2. Can I sync the keyboard color with other RGB components on my laptop?
Yes, you can synchronize the keyboard color with other RGB components by using the Aura Sync software. This allows you to create a cohesive lighting setup across your entire ROG laptop.
3. How many different zones can I customize on my ASUS ROG laptop’s keyboard?
The number of customizable zones varies depending on the specific laptop model. Some models feature individual key lighting, while others divide the keyboard into a few distinct zones.
4. Can I set up different color patterns for different games or applications?
Yes, using the Aura Sync software, you can create different profiles and assign specific color patterns to different games or applications. This way, the keyboard will automatically change color when you launch a particular game or app.
5. I accidentally uninstalled Aura Sync. How can I get it back?
You can download the latest version of the Aura Sync software from the ASUS support website. Look for the appropriate version compatible with your ASUS ROG laptop model.
6. Are there any limitations to the colors I can choose for my keyboard?
You can select any color you desire for your keyboard using the Aura Sync software, as it offers a wide range of colors and shades. However, note that the actual color representation may vary slightly depending on your laptop’s hardware.
7. Does changing the keyboard color affect performance or battery life?
No, changing the keyboard color does not affect your laptop’s performance or battery life significantly. The RGB lighting is designed to be energy-efficient and has a minimal impact on overall system resources.
8. Can I change the keyboard color on my ASUS ROG laptop while it is in sleep or hibernation mode?
No, the keyboard color can only be changed through the Aura Sync software when your laptop is fully powered on.
9. Will changing the keyboard color void the warranty on my ASUS ROG laptop?
No, changing the keyboard color using the manufacturer’s provided software will not void your laptop’s warranty.