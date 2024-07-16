How to change keyboard color on Android phone?

Changing the keyboard color on your Android phone is a great way to personalize your device and add a touch of vibrancy. While each Android device may have slightly different settings and options, the following steps will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard color on most Android phones.
Step 1: Install a Keyboard App
To change the keyboard color on your Android phone, you will need to install a third-party keyboard app that offers customization options. There are several popular keyboard apps available on the Google Play Store, such as SwiftKey, Gboard, and Fleksy. Install one of these apps or any other that suits your preferences.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard color without installing a third-party app?
No, unfortunately, the default keyboard settings on Android phones do not offer the option to change the keyboard color. A third-party app is required for this customization.
2. Are these third-party keyboard apps secure?
Yes, these apps are generally safe to use. However, it is recommended to download keyboard apps from trusted developers and read user reviews before installation.
Step 2: Open Keyboard Settings
After installing the keyboard app of your choice, open the Settings app on your Android phone. Scroll down and select the “System” or “General Management” option, depending on your device.
3. Where can I find the System or General Management option?
The location of these options may vary depending on your Android phone’s version and manufacturer. However, you can usually find them in the main Settings app, often near the top or bottom of the list.
4. Is there a specific name under which keyboard settings are listed?
Keyboard settings might be listed under different names like “Language and Input,” “Virtual Keyboard,” or “On-screen Keyboard,” depending on your device.
Step 3: Select Keyboard
In the “System” or “General Management” settings, locate and tap on the “Keyboard” or “Virtual Keyboard” option.
5. How can I find the Keyboard settings?
Look for options such as “Keyboard & Input Methods,” “Default Keyboard,” or “On-screen Keyboard” within the “Keyboard” or “Virtual Keyboard” settings.
6. Can I change the keyboard color on multiple keyboards?
If you have multiple keyboards installed, you can change the color on each one individually. However, keep in mind that the customization options may vary depending on the keyboard app.
Step 4: Choose Keyboard App
Within the Keyboard settings, you will find a list of installed keyboard apps. Tap on the one you want to customize.
7. What if the keyboard app I want to use is not listed?
If the keyboard app you installed is not listed, make sure it is enabled by following the app-specific instructions. Some keyboard apps require additional permission or activation steps.
8. Can I switch between different keyboard apps and color schemes?
Yes, you can switch between different keyboard apps and color schemes at any time. Simply repeat the steps mentioned above and select your desired keyboard app.
Step 5: Customize Keyboard Color
Once you have chosen the desired keyboard app, you will see a variety of customization options. Look for the option that allows you to change the keyboard color.
9. How can I change the keyboard color using the selected app?
Different keyboard apps have different customization interfaces. Generally, you can find the keyboard color settings under options like “Theme,” “Appearance,” or “Color.”
10. Can I use a custom image as the keyboard background?
Some keyboard apps offer the option to use a custom image as the background. Look for options like “Background Image” or “Wallpaper” within the customization settings.
Step 6: Apply Changes
After selecting the desired keyboard color and making any other desired customization adjustments, save the changes and exit the settings.
11. Do I need to restart my phone for the changes to take effect?
Usually, you do not need to restart your phone for the changes to take effect. The new keyboard color should be applied immediately.
12. Can I revert back to the default keyboard color?
Yes, you can revert back to the default keyboard color by following the steps mentioned above and selecting the default color or theme provided by your chosen keyboard app.
Changing the keyboard color on your Android phone can truly enhance your device’s visual appeal and reflect your personal style. With the help of third-party keyboard apps and a few simple steps, you can bring a fresh new look to your Android keyboard. Enjoy the customization possibilities and make your smartphone truly yours!