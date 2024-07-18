How to change keyboard color msi laptop?

If you own an MSI laptop, you may be wondering how to change the keyboard color to suit your personal style or enhance your gaming experience. Fortunately, MSI laptops come with built-in keyboard customization options that allow you to easily switch between different colors and lighting effects. In this article, we’ll guide you through the step-by-step process to change the keyboard color on your MSI laptop.
Step 1: Install the MSI Dragon Center
The MSI Dragon Center is a software utility that provides various features and tools to manage and customize your MSI laptop. It allows you to control the keyboard color, adjust performance settings, monitor system health, and more. To change the keyboard color, you need to have the Dragon Center installed on your laptop.
1.
How can I install the MSI Dragon Center?
To install the MSI Dragon Center, visit the MSI official website, navigate to the support page for your laptop model, and download the latest version of the Dragon Center software. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
Step 2: Launch the MSI Dragon Center
After installing the Dragon Center, locate the software on your MSI laptop and launch it. You can usually find it in the Start menu, system tray, or desktop shortcut.
Step 3: Access Keyboard Customization
Once the Dragon Center is open, look for the “Mystic Light” tab. Click on it to access various customization options for your laptop’s keyboard lighting.
Step 4: Choose a Color Profile
Within the Mystic Light tab, you’ll find different pre-defined color profiles. These profiles represent different color schemes and lighting effects. Click on each profile to preview them and select the one that suits your preference.
2.
Can I create my own custom color profile?
Yes, you can create a custom color profile by selecting the “Customize” option within the Mystic Light tab. From there, you can individually change the color of each key on your laptop’s keyboard.
Step 5: Adjust Lighting Effects
If you want to go beyond just a static color, the MSI Dragon Center offers various lighting effects to choose from. These effects can add a dynamic touch to your keyboard illumination.
3.
Which lighting effects are available in the MSI Dragon Center?
Some of the lighting effects available are “Breathing,” “Reactive,” “Flash,” and “Wave.” You can test each effect and see which one you like best.
Step 6: Fine-tune Keyboard Lighting
If you’re not satisfied with the default intensity or brightness of the keyboard lighting, the MSI Dragon Center allows you to further adjust these settings.
4.
Can I change the intensity of the keyboard lighting?
Yes, you can change the intensity of the keyboard lighting to make it brighter or dimmer, depending on your preference.
5.
Can I adjust the speed of the lighting effects?
Yes, you can adjust the speed of certain lighting effects, such as “Breathing” or “Flash,” to make them faster or slower.
Step 7: Apply Changes
After customizing the keyboard color and lighting effects to your liking, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes and see them in action on your MSI laptop’s keyboard.
Step 8: Enjoy Your New Keyboard Lighting
Once you have successfully changed the keyboard color on your MSI laptop, you can now enjoy a vibrant and personalized lighting setup that matches your style or gaming preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
6.
Is the Dragon Center available for all MSI laptop models?
Yes, the Dragon Center is available for most modern MSI laptop models. However, some older models might not support it.
7.
Can I revert to the default keyboard color?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default keyboard color by selecting the “Default” or “Standard” color profile within the Mystic Light tab.
8.
Do I need an internet connection to use the Dragon Center?
The Dragon Center can be used offline once it is installed on your MSI laptop. However, some features, such as software updates, may require an internet connection.
9.
Does changing the keyboard color affect performance or battery life?
No, changing the keyboard color does not significantly affect performance or battery life on your MSI laptop.
10.
Can I synchronize my keyboard color with other MSI devices?
Yes, if you have other MSI devices that support Mystic Light Sync, you can synchronize the keyboard color with those devices for a cohesive lighting experience.
11.
Is it possible to save multiple custom color profiles?
Yes, the Dragon Center allows you to save multiple custom color profiles so that you can quickly switch between different lighting setups.
12.
Can I disable the keyboard lighting completely?
Yes, if you prefer not to have any keyboard lighting, you can turn off the illumination by selecting the “Off” option within the Mystic Light tab.
By following these steps, you can easily change the keyboard color on your MSI laptop and personalize it to your heart’s content. Whether you’re a gamer looking for an immersive lighting setup or simply want to add a touch of personality, the MSI Dragon Center provides all the tools you need to achieve the desired effect.