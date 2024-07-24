**How to change keyboard color ASUS ROG Strix?**
The ASUS ROG Strix is a powerful gaming laptop that offers a wide range of customization options, including the ability to change the keyboard color. If you want to add some flair to your gaming setup or simply match your keyboard color to your personal style, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the keyboard color on your ASUS ROG Strix.
1. How do I access the ASUS ROG Strix keyboard lighting settings?
To access the keyboard lighting settings on your ASUS ROG Strix, you can use the pre-installed ASUS Aura software. Simply open the software and navigate to the “Lighting” tab.
2. Can I change the keyboard color on ASUS ROG Strix without using software?
No, the ASUS ROG Strix requires the use of the ASUS Aura software to change the keyboard color. It is not possible to change the keyboard color without the software.
3. How do I download ASUS Aura software?
To download the ASUS Aura software, visit the official ASUS support website and search for your specific model of the ROG Strix laptop. From there, you can select the “Driver & Tools” section and download the latest version of ASUS Aura.
4. How do I install ASUS Aura software?
Once you have downloaded the ASUS Aura software, locate the downloaded file and run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
5. How do I open ASUS Aura software?
After successfully installing ASUS Aura software, you can open it by searching for “ASUS Aura” in the Windows search bar or by locating the shortcut on your desktop.
6. How do I change the keyboard color using ASUS Aura?
Once you have opened ASUS Aura software, navigate to the “Lighting” tab. From there, you can select various presets or choose your own custom color by using the color wheel.
7. Can I sync the keyboard color with other ASUS products?
Yes, ASUS Aura software allows you to sync the keyboard color with other compatible ASUS products, such as RGB lighting strips or mice. This feature lets you create a unified and cohesive lighting setup.
8. How do I sync the keyboard color with other ASUS products?
To sync the keyboard color with other ASUS products, ensure that all compatible devices are connected to your laptop. Open ASUS Aura software and navigate to the “Sync” tab. From there, you can select the desired sync options.
9. Can I set different keyboard colors for different games?
Yes, ASUS Aura software provides the ability to create different lighting profiles. You can set different keyboard colors for different games or applications, allowing for a personalized gaming experience.
10. How do I create different lighting profiles using ASUS Aura?
To create different lighting profiles, open ASUS Aura software and navigate to the “Profiles” tab. From there, you can create and customize multiple profiles with different keyboard colors.
11. Can I turn off the keyboard lighting on ASUS ROG Strix?
Yes, if you prefer a more minimalist setup or want to conserve battery life, you can turn off the keyboard lighting on your ASUS ROG Strix. Open ASUS Aura software and select the “Off” option in the “Lighting” tab.
12. Why isn’t my keyboard color changing after adjusting settings?
If your keyboard color isn’t changing after adjusting settings in ASUS Aura software, ensure that you have the latest version of the software installed. Additionally, check for any conflicting software that may be preventing the changes from taking effect. Restarting your laptop can also help resolve any temporary issues.