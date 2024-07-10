How to change keyboard color ASUS laptop?

Asus laptops are known for their sleek and stylish designs, and one feature that adds a touch of personalization is the ability to change the keyboard color. Whether you want a vibrant rainbow keyboard or a calming monochromatic hue, Asus provides various options to suit your preferences. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change your keyboard color on an Asus laptop and address some commonly asked questions regarding this process.
How to Change Keyboard Color on an ASUS Laptop?
Changing the keyboard color on an ASUS laptop is a relatively straightforward process. Follow these steps to give your keyboard a new look:
- Step 1: Open the Asus Armory Crate: Look for the Armory Crate software on your laptop. You can easily access it by clicking on the Windows icon in the bottom left corner of your screen and typing in “Armory Crate.”
- Step 2: Launch the Armory Crate software: Once you locate the Armory Crate software, click on it to open.
- Step 3: Go to the “Aura Sync” tab: Inside the Armory Crate software, navigate to the “Aura Sync” tab. This tab provides you with control over various lighting settings on your Asus laptop.
- Step 4: Choose your desired keyboard color: Under the “Aura Sync” tab, you will find options to change the lighting for different parts of your laptop, including the keyboard. Select the keyboard option and choose your preferred color from the available spectrum.
- Step 5: Customize effects and brightness: To further personalize your keyboard lighting, you can also experiment with various effects and adjust the brightness level to your liking.
- Step 6: Apply the changes: Once you are satisfied with your keyboard color selection and customization, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
By following these steps, you can easily change the keyboard color on your Asus laptop and give it a fresh and unique look.
FAQs:
Can I change the keyboard color on any Asus laptop model?
Yes, most Asus laptop models that come with backlit keyboards usually offer the option to change the keyboard color.
What if I cannot find the Armory Crate software on my Asus laptop?
If you are unable to locate the Armory Crate software on your laptop, you may need to download it from the official Asus website. Ensure that you search for the version that is compatible with your specific laptop model.
Can I set different colors for different keyboard zones?
Yes, some Asus laptop models allow you to set different colors for different zones of the keyboard, providing you with more customization options.
Are there any pre-defined lighting effects available?
Yes, the Armory Crate software usually offers a range of pre-defined lighting effects such as breathing, pulsating, and color cycle, allowing you to choose the one that suits your style.
Can I synchronize the keyboard color with other Asus accessories?
If you have other Aura Sync-compatible Asus peripherals, you can sync the keyboard color with these accessories to have a cohesive lighting setup.
Does changing the keyboard color affect laptop performance?
No, changing the keyboard color has no impact on the laptop’s performance as it is purely a cosmetic feature.
Can I switch back to the default keyboard color?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default keyboard color by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the default color option.
Can I change the keyboard color on an Asus laptop without Armory Crate?
Armory Crate is the official software provided by Asus for controlling the keyboard color. While there might be third-party alternatives available, using the official software is recommended for optimal compatibility and performance.
Will changing the keyboard color void my laptop’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color through the official Asus software does not void the laptop’s warranty.
Do I need to restart my laptop for the changes to take effect?
No, the changes you make to the keyboard color through the Armory Crate software take effect immediately without the need for a system restart.
Can I have different keyboard colors for different user accounts on the same laptop?
Currently, Asus does not provide an option to set different keyboard colors for different user accounts.
Can I set the keyboard color to change automatically?
Yes, Asus laptops equipped with the appropriate hardware and software support the function to set the keyboard color to change automatically at specified intervals using the Armory Crate software.