How to change keyboard color Alienware laptop?

The Alienware laptop series is well-known for its gaming prowess and striking design. One of its standout features is the customizable RGB lighting system, which allows users to change the keyboard color as per their preference. If you’re wondering how to change the keyboard color on your Alienware laptop, this article will guide you through the process step-by-step.
How to Change Keyboard Color on Alienware Laptop
Changing the keyboard color on your Alienware laptop is a relatively simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
Step 1: Begin by opening the Alienware Command Center software on your laptop. This program is pre-installed and can be accessed through the Start menu or by searching for it in the search bar.
Step 2: Once the software is open, locate the “AlienFX” tab at the top and click on it. AlienFX is the feature responsible for controlling the lighting effects on your laptop.
Step 3: A new window will appear, displaying various customization options for your laptop’s lighting. Look for a section titled “Keyboard” or something similar.
Step 4: In the Keyboard section, you’ll find a color palette or a variety of preset options. Select the desired color by clicking on it. Some Alienware laptops also allow you to choose multiple colors or create complex lighting patterns.
Step 5: After selecting your preferred color, hit the “Apply” button, usually located at the bottom right corner of the window. This will apply the changes to your keyboard immediately.
Step 6: To ensure the changes are saved and persist after rebooting your laptop, click on the “Save” button in the AlienFX window. This will save your customized lighting profile.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard color on your Alienware laptop. Feel free to experiment with different colors and effects to match your gaming setup or personal preference.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard color to match the game I’m playing?
Yes, some Alienware laptops offer game-specific lighting profiles that can synchronize with the in-game actions or colors.
2. Can I set different colors for different zones on my keyboard?
Yes, some Alienware laptops come with multi-zone lighting, allowing you to assign different colors or effects to various sections of the keyboard.
3. How can I reset the keyboard color to the default settings?
Inside the AlienFX window, you’ll find a “Restore Default” button or option. Clicking on it will revert the keyboard color back to the original default settings.
4. Is it possible to create my own lighting patterns?
Yes, the Alienware Command Center software provides advanced customization options where you can create your own lighting patterns using various colors and effects.
5. Are there any third-party software alternatives to Alienware Command Center?
While Alienware Command Center is the official software, there might be some third-party applications available that offer similar customization features. However, it’s recommended to use the official software for optimal performance.
6. Can I change the keyboard color on older Alienware laptop models?
Most Alienware laptops with RGB lighting capabilities, including older models, should have the option to change the keyboard color through the AlienFX feature in the Command Center software.
7. Does changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance or battery life?
No, the keyboard color change has negligible impact on performance or battery life. The RGB lighting feature is designed to be energy-efficient.
8. Can I sync the keyboard color with other Alienware devices?
Yes, if you own other Alienware peripherals, such as a mouse or headset, you can synchronize their lighting effects using the AlienFX software.
9. How do I access the Alienware Command Center if it’s not pre-installed on my laptop?
If the software is not pre-installed on your laptop, you can visit the official Alienware website and download it from the support section for your specific model.
10. Can I change the keyboard color on an Alienware desktop computer?
Yes, the AlienFX software is also available for desktop computers. You can change the keyboard color and customize the lighting effects using the same steps mentioned for the laptop.
11. Will changing the keyboard color void my laptop’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color through the official Alienware software will not void your laptop’s warranty as it is a built-in feature provided by the manufacturer.
12. Can I assign different colors to individual keys on the keyboard?
While some advanced gaming keyboards offer per-key RGB customization, most Alienware laptops do not have this feature. However, you can still achieve a variety of colors by selecting different presets or using multi-zone lighting.