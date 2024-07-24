How to change keyboard brightness on Windows 10?

If you’re using Windows 10 and want to adjust the brightness of your keyboard backlight, you’re in luck! Windows 10 provides a built-in feature that allows easy customization of keyboard brightness levels. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to change your keyboard brightness on Windows 10.
Adjusting Keyboard Brightness on Windows 10
To change the keyboard brightness on your Windows 10 PC, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings App
The first step is to open the Settings app on your Windows 10 PC. You can do this by clicking on the “Start” menu and then selecting the gear-shaped “Settings” icon.
Step 2: Go to the “System” Settings
Once the Settings app is open, navigate to the “System” category by clicking on it.
Step 3: Select “Display”
Within the “System” settings category, choose “Display” from the left sidebar.
Step 4: Adjust Keyboard Brightness
In the “Display” settings, you will find a slider labeled “Keyboard brightness.” Move the slider left or right to decrease or increase the brightness, respectively, based on your preference.
That’s it! Following these four simple steps will allow you to easily adjust the brightness of your keyboard backlight on Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the keyboard brightness on all Windows 10 PCs?
Yes, you can change the keyboard brightness on all Windows 10 PCs that have a backlight feature.
2. What if I don’t have a keyboard with a backlight?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a backlight, you won’t find the option to adjust keyboard brightness in the Windows 10 Settings app.
3. Is it possible to change the keyboard brightness through keyboard shortcuts?
While Windows 10 doesn’t have built-in keyboard shortcuts for adjusting keyboard brightness, some keyboard manufacturers provide their own software or drivers that enable this functionality.
4. Can I change the keyboard brightness on a laptop and desktop?
Yes, you can change keyboard brightness on both laptops and desktop computers, as long as the keyboard supports backlighting.
5. Can I set the keyboard brightness level to automatic?
No, Windows 10 doesn’t offer an automatic brightness adjustment feature for keyboards. You need to manually adjust it.
6. Will changing the keyboard brightness affect battery life?
Since the keyboard backlighting consumes a small amount of power, reducing the brightness can help preserve battery life on laptops.
7. What if the keyboard brightness slider is not visible in the Display settings?
If you can’t see the keyboard brightness slider, it’s likely that your keyboard doesn’t have a backlight or the relevant drivers are not installed.
8. Can I use third-party software to adjust keyboard brightness on Windows 10?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that provide advanced customization options for keyboard backlighting on Windows 10.
9. How do I find keyboard drivers for my PC?
You can usually find the appropriate keyboard drivers on the website of your PC or keyboard manufacturer. Download and install the drivers specific to your keyboard model.
10. Can I change the keyboard backlight color in addition to brightness?
The ability to change the keyboard backlight color depends on your keyboard model. Not all keyboards offer this feature.
11. Will changing the keyboard brightness affect the function of the keys?
No, changing the keyboard brightness will not affect the functionality or performance of any keys on your keyboard.
12. Can I change the keyboard brightness using PowerShell commands?
While it’s technically possible to change the keyboard brightness using PowerShell commands, it’s a complex process and not recommended for general users. It’s best to use the built-in Windows 10 Settings app for a hassle-free experience.
Now that you know how to adjust the keyboard brightness on your Windows 10 PC, you can customize it to suit your preference and enhance your typing experience. Enjoy the illuminated keys!