**How to change keyboard brightness on Macbook Air M1?**
The Macbook Air M1 is one of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops. It comes with many useful features, including a backlit keyboard that allows you to work comfortably even in low-light conditions. Adjusting the keyboard brightness on your Macbook Air M1 is a simple and straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the keyboard brightness on your Macbook Air M1.
**Step 1: Open System Preferences**
To change the keyboard brightness on your Macbook Air M1, start by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen and then selecting “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
**Step 2: Access Keyboard Settings**
In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon. This will open the Keyboard settings menu.
**Step 3: Adjust Keyboard Backlight Brightness**
Within the Keyboard settings menu, you will see a slider labeled “Keyboard Backlight.” Drag the slider to the left to decrease the brightness or to the right to increase it. You will notice the keyboard brightness changing in real-time as you adjust the slider.
**Step 4: Fine-tune Keyboard Backlight Duration**
Below the brightness slider, you will find a checkbox labeled “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.” Enabling this option ensures that the keyboard brightness automatically adjusts depending on the ambient light conditions. If you want to customize this feature further, click on the “Set keyboard brightness to turn off after inactivity” button. Here, you can define the duration of inactivity after which the keyboard backlight should turn off.
That’s it! Now you know how to change the keyboard brightness on your Macbook Air M1. Enjoy working on your laptop in any lighting situation.
FAQs:
1. How do I turn off the keyboard backlight?
To turn off the keyboard backlight completely, simply decrease the brightness using the slider mentioned earlier until it reaches the minimum.
2. Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness using keyboard shortcuts?
Unfortunately, the Macbook Air M1 does not have dedicated keyboard shortcuts for adjusting the keyboard backlight brightness. You need to use the System Preferences method described above.
3. Does the keyboard backlight drain the battery quickly?
No, the keyboard backlight on Macbook Air M1 is designed to be energy-efficient and does not significantly impact battery life.
4. Can I set the keyboard backlight to turn on automatically when I start typing?
Yes, the keyboard backlight on Macbook Air M1 can turn on automatically when you start typing and turn off after a certain duration of inactivity. You can customize these settings in the Keyboard settings menu.
5. How do I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness in low-light conditions?
By enabling the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” option, your Macbook Air M1 will automatically adjust the keyboard backlight brightness based on the ambient light conditions.
6. Can I change the color of the keyboard backlight on Macbook Air M1?
No, the keyboard backlight on Macbook Air M1 only comes in white color and cannot be changed.
7. Does the keyboard backlight stay on when the laptop is in sleep mode?
No, the keyboard backlight automatically turns off when the Macbook Air M1 enters sleep mode to save battery life.
8. Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness independently from the display brightness?
Yes, the keyboard backlight brightness can be adjusted independently from the display brightness on your Macbook Air M1.
9. Can I change the keyboard backlight color for different applications or notifications?
No, the keyboard backlight color on Macbook Air M1 remains consistent and cannot be customized for different applications or notifications.
10. Is it possible to disable the automatic adjustment of keyboard backlight brightness?
Yes, if you prefer to have full control over the keyboard backlight brightness, you can disable the automatic adjustment feature in the Keyboard settings menu.
11. Does the Macbook Air M1 have a sensor to detect ambient light?
Yes, the Macbook Air M1 is equipped with an ambient light sensor that detects the surrounding light conditions and adjusts the keyboard backlight brightness accordingly.
12. Does changing the keyboard backlight brightness affect the performance of the Macbook Air M1?
No, changing the keyboard backlight brightness has no impact on the performance of the Macbook Air M1. It is merely a cosmetic feature that enhances your typing experience.