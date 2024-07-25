How to change keyboard background on iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 comes with a range of customization options, allowing you to personalize your device to your taste. However, one aspect that may not be immediately evident is how to change the keyboard background on your iPhone 11. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to achieve this and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Changing Keyboard Background on iPhone 11
If you want to add a little flair to your iPhone 11’s keyboard, changing the background can make a significant impact. Follow the steps below to do so:
1. **Open the Settings app**: Locate the Settings app on your iPhone 11’s home screen and tap on it to launch it.
2. **Go to Display & Brightness**: Within the Settings app, scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”
3. **Select Dark or Light Mode**: On the Display & Brightness page, you will find options for Dark Mode and Light Mode. Choose the mode that you prefer.
4. **Navigate to Wallpaper**: After selecting your desired mode, scroll further down the Display & Brightness page until you find the “Wallpaper” option. Tap on it.
5. **Choose a Wallpaper**: Within the Wallpaper settings, you can select an image from your Photos library or choose one of the pre-installed wallpapers provided by Apple. Browse through the available options and select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.
6. **Adjust the Wallpaper**: Once you have chosen an image, you can adjust the position and scale of the wallpaper. Use the pinch and zoom gestures to scale the image or drag it around to position it as desired.
7. **Set as Wallpaper**: After you have adjusted the wallpaper to your liking, tap on the “Set” button at the bottom of the screen.
8. **Configure Wallpaper Options**: In the next screen, you can choose whether you want to set the wallpaper for the “Lock Screen,” “Home Screen,” or both. Select your preference.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the background wallpaper on your iPhone 11. This will also impact the appearance of the keyboard background.
FAQs
1. Can I use my own photo as a keyboard background?
No, the keyboard background is tied to your device’s wallpaper. You can choose an image from your Photos library to set as your wallpaper.
2. Can I use a live wallpaper for the keyboard background?
Yes, you can use a live wallpaper for the keyboard background. Simply choose a live photo as your wallpaper, and it will animate on your keyboard as well.
3. Does changing the keyboard background affect the keyboard functionality?
No, changing the keyboard background does not impact the functionality of the keyboard. It only alters the appearance.
4. Can I use a transparent image as the keyboard background?
Yes, you can use a transparent image as the keyboard background. However, keep in mind that this may make your keyboard less legible depending on the colors and patterns in the image.
5. Does changing the wallpaper impact battery life?
No, changing the wallpaper does not have a significant impact on battery life. However, if you use a live wallpaper, it may consume slightly more battery power.
6. Is there any way to change the color of the keyboard?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in option to change the color of the keyboard on iPhone 11. However, you can use third-party keyboard apps from the App Store that offer different color themes.
7. Can I revert to the default keyboard background?
Yes, you can revert to the default keyboard background by selecting a different wallpaper or by choosing one of the pre-installed wallpapers provided by Apple.
8. Will changing the keyboard background impact third-party keyboard apps?
No, changing the keyboard background will not impact the appearance of third-party keyboard apps. They usually have their own customization options.
9. Can I change the keyboard background for individual apps?
No, the keyboard background change applies system-wide to all apps on your iPhone 11.
10. Do I need to restart my iPhone 11 after changing the keyboard background?
No, you do not need to restart your iPhone 11 after changing the keyboard background. The changes take effect immediately.
11. Can I change the keyboard background to a solid color?
No, solid color backgrounds are not natively supported for the keyboard on iPhone 11. However, third-party keyboard apps may offer this option.
12. Does changing the keyboard background require an internet connection?
No, changing the keyboard background does not require an internet connection. All the necessary settings and images are stored on your device.