How to change keyboard back to normal Windows 10?

Have you ever encountered an issue where the keyboard layout on your Windows 10 device suddenly changes, and you find yourself struggling to type properly? This can be quite frustrating, especially if you are accustomed to a specific keyboard layout. Fortunately, there are several ways to change the keyboard back to normal on Windows 10. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
The easiest way to change the keyboard back to normal on Windows 10 is to use keyboard shortcuts. Follow these steps:
1. **Press the Left Alt + Shift keys simultaneously**. This keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly switch between different keyboard layouts. By pressing it once, you can cycle through the available layouts until you reach the one you desire.
Method 2: Changing Keyboard Layout
If the first method doesn’t work or you want to set a specific keyboard layout permanently, you can change the keyboard layout in the Windows settings. Here’s how:
1. **Open the Start menu** by clicking on the Windows icon located at the bottom-left corner of your screen.
2. **Click on Settings** (represented by a gear icon). This will open the Windows Settings app.
3. **In the Settings app, select Time & Language**. This option is represented by a clock and globe icon.
4. **Click on Language** from the left-hand side menu.
5. **Under Preferred languages, click on your current language**. This will reveal additional options related to the language settings.
6. **Click on Options** next to your language. This will open a new window that contains further language-related options.
7. **Scroll down to the Keyboards section and click on Add a keyboard**. A list of available keyboard layouts will appear.
8. **Select the keyboard layout that you want to use**. You can click on it to highlight it, and then click on the Add button to add it to your list of preferred keyboards.
9. If you no longer need the previous keyboard layout, you can **remove it by clicking on it and then clicking on the Remove button**.
By following these steps, you can easily change and set your desired keyboard layout as the default in Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I change my keyboard back to QWERTY in Windows 10?
To change your keyboard layout back to the QWERTY format, use the Left Alt + Shift keyboard shortcut or follow the steps outlined in Method 2 of this article.
2. Why did my keyboard layout change suddenly?
A sudden change in keyboard layout can occur due to accidentally pressing the relevant keyboard shortcut combination or modifying language settings.
3. Can I customize the keyboard layout on Windows 10?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout on Windows 10 by following the steps provided in Method 2. You can add or remove keyboard layouts as per your preference.
4. How do I know which keyboard layout is currently active?
Look for the language indicator on the taskbar, near the clock. It displays the active keyboard layout. Alternatively, you can check the language settings in the Windows Settings app.
5. How can I switch between multiple keyboard layouts?
You can switch between multiple keyboard layouts using the Left Alt + Shift keyboard shortcut. Each time you press it, you will cycle through the available layouts.
6. Does changing the keyboard layout affect my language settings?
Changing the keyboard layout does not affect your language settings. You can have different keyboard layouts within the same language.
7. Can I set a different keyboard layout for each user account on my PC?
Yes, you can set a different keyboard layout for each user account on your Windows 10 PC. Each user can personalize their layout according to their preferences.
8. How can I reset the keyboard layout to its default settings?
To reset the keyboard layout to its default settings, go to the Windows Settings app, navigate to Language, click on the language option, and then click on the Remove button to remove any additional layouts you’ve added.
9. I don’t see my preferred keyboard layout. How can I add it?
If you don’t see your preferred keyboard layout in the list, you can click on the “Add a language” option in the Language settings. Then, select the language pack you want to add, and it will include the associated keyboard layout.
10. Can I use a third-party software to change the keyboard layout?
Yes, there are third-party software options available that allow you to customize and change your keyboard layout. However, it’s recommended to use the built-in Windows settings for a more stable experience.
11. What should I do if my keyboard layout keeps changing automatically?
If your keyboard layout keeps changing automatically, ensure that your keyboard shortcuts are not being accidentally triggered. You can also try updating your keyboard drivers or performing a malware scan to rule out any underlying issues.
12. Can I change the keyboard layout on a laptop using the Fn key?
The Fn (Function) key on laptops is designed to perform additional tasks rather than changing the keyboard layout. To change the keyboard layout, it’s recommended to use the methods mentioned earlier.