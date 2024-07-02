Are you struggling with a changed keyboard layout on your Samsung device and looking to revert it back to normal? It’s a common situation many users encounter when they accidentally activate different keyboard settings or install a new keyboard app. However, fear not! In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to change your keyboard back to normal on Samsung devices.
The Solution: How to change keyboard back to normal Samsung?
The answer to the question “How to change keyboard back to normal Samsung?” is as follows:
1. Open the Settings menu on your Samsung device by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping on the gear-shaped icon. Alternatively, you can access it from the app drawer.
2. Scroll down and select “General Management” or “System.”
3. Tap on “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” (the exact wording may vary depending on your device).
4. Under the “Keyboard and Input Preferences” section, you will find a list of installed keyboards. Locate the keyboard you want to change back to normal and tap on it.
5. Select “Keyboard Layout and Feedback” or a similar option.
6. In the keyboard layout settings, choose the desired layout you wish to revert to. It’s usually labeled as “QWERTY” for the standard layout.
7. Exit the settings menu, and your keyboard should now be back to its normal layout.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I check which keyboard layouts are installed on my Samsung device?
You can find the list of installed keyboard layouts in the “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” section of the device settings.
2. What should I do if I accidentally uninstalled the default keyboard app?
If you’ve uninstalled the default keyboard app, you can download it again from the Google Play Store. Search for “Samsung Keyboard” and reinstall it.
3. I’ve tried changing the keyboard layout, but it doesn’t work. What should I do?
Make sure you’ve selected the correct keyboard layout and enabled it as the default input method. Restarting your device after making changes may also resolve the issue.
4. Can I use third-party keyboard apps on my Samsung device?
Yes, Samsung devices support third-party keyboard apps. You can download them from the Google Play Store. In case of any issues, refer to the app’s instructions or settings.
5. How do I change the keyboard back to the default layout if I’m using a third-party keyboard?
To change the keyboard layout back to default when using a third-party app, go to device settings, select “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard,” choose your default keyboard app, and then change the layout settings accordingly.
6. Can I customize the keyboard layout on my Samsung device?
Depending on the keyboard app you are using, you may have options to customize the keyboard layout according to your preferences. Explore the settings of the keyboard app to see if such options are available.
7. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my saved words or predictive text suggestions?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect your saved words or predictive text suggestions. These features are typically associated with your account or the keyboard app itself, not the layout itself.
8. My keyboard is missing some keys or symbols. How can I fix it?
If your keyboard is missing keys or symbols, try updating the keyboard app or resetting its settings to the default. If the issue persists, consider reinstalling the keyboard app or trying a different one.
9. Can I use swipe or gesture typing with the default Samsung keyboard?
Yes, the default Samsung keyboard supports swipe or gesture typing. Open the keyboard settings, look for the option called “Swipe or Gesture Typing,” and enable it to use this feature.
10. Is it possible to change the keyboard language on my Samsung device?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language on your Samsung device. You need to install the desired language in the Language and Input settings and then select it as your keyboard language.
11. Why does my keyboard keep autocorrecting or changing words I type?
If your keyboard keeps autocorrecting or changing words you type, you can adjust the autocorrect settings. Open the keyboard settings, locate the autocorrect option, and disable or modify it according to your preference.
12. How do I add emojis to my texts using the Samsung keyboard?
To add emojis to your texts using the Samsung keyboard, simply tap on the smiley face icon located on the keyboard. This will open the emoji panel, allowing you to choose and insert emojis into your messages.