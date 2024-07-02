How to change keyboard back to normal on laptop?

Your laptop’s keyboard is an essential input device that allows you to interact with your computer efficiently. However, at times, you might encounter an issue where your keyboard layout gets changed accidentally, and you find yourself typing gibberish or struggling to find specific characters. Rest assured, this article will guide you step by step on how to change your keyboard back to normal on a laptop.
How to Change Keyboard Layout on Windows Laptop
If the keys on your laptop are no longer inputting the characters they are supposed to, you might have accidentally changed the keyboard layout. Follow these simple steps to fix it:
1. **Press the Windows key + Spacebar simultaneously.** This keyboard shortcut will allow you to switch between different keyboard layouts installed on your laptop.
2. Keep pressing the Windows key + Spacebar until you find a layout that suits your requirements.
3. Once you have found the correct keyboard layout, release the keys.
How to Change Keyboard Layout on macOS Laptop
If you are using a MacBook or any other Apple laptop, you can easily change your keyboard layout by following these steps:
1. **Click on the Apple menu () in the top-left corner of your screen.**
2. Select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. Navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
5. From the left panel, select the keyboard layout you desire.
6. Check the box next to “Show Input menu in menu bar.”
7. Close the System Preferences window.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I tell if my keyboard layout has changed?
If you notice that the characters typed on your keyboard differ from the ones displayed on the screen or printed on the keys, your keyboard layout might have been changed.
2. Why did my keyboard layout change?
Keyboard layouts can change accidentally due to unintentional keyboard shortcuts or when you have multiple language options enabled.
3. Is it possible to change the keyboard back to normal without using shortcuts?
Yes, it is possible. You can change the keyboard layout by manually selecting the desired layout from the language settings in the Control Panel (Windows) or System Preferences (macOS).
4. How can I prevent accidental keyboard layout changes?
To prevent accidental keyboard layout changes, ensure that you disable or remove keyboard shortcuts that switch between layouts and only keep the necessary language options enabled.
5. My laptop keyboard is typing numbers instead of letters. What can I do?
This issue can occur if the Num Lock key is activated on your laptop. Press the Num Lock key again to deactivate it and restore normal letter typing.
6. I spilled liquid on my laptop, and now the keyboard is acting strange. What should I do?
If you spill liquid on your laptop, immediately turn it off, disconnect it from the power source, and allow it to dry completely. If the issue persists, you might need to replace the keyboard or get it repaired by a professional.
7. My laptop keyboard layout keeps changing even after following these steps. What else can I do?
In cases where the issue persists, updating your laptop’s keyboard drivers or performing a system update might help resolve the problem. Alternatively, you can connect an external keyboard to your laptop temporarily.
8. Can I change the keyboard layout to a foreign language?
Yes, most laptops allow you to add and select multiple keyboard layouts, including those for foreign languages.
9. Are there any third-party software available to change the keyboard layout?
Yes, various third-party software programs are available that offer advanced keyboard layout customization options. However, it is crucial to ensure the software’s safety and reliability before installing it.
10. How can I change the keyboard layout on a Linux laptop?
The process to change the keyboard layout on a Linux laptop varies depending on the distribution you are using. However, it generally involves accessing the “Settings” or “Preferences” menu and selecting the appropriate keyboard layout from the provided options.
11. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my laptop’s overall performance?
No, changing the keyboard layout does not affect your laptop’s overall performance. It only alters the way characters are inputted based on the selected layout.
12. Is it possible to change the physical layout of my laptop’s keyboard?
Changing the physical layout of a laptop’s keyboard is complicated and requires professional expertise. It is recommended to consult a technician or the laptop manufacturer if you wish to change the physical keyboard layout.