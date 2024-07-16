How to change keyboard back to english Windows 10?

If you have accidentally changed your keyboard language and need to switch it back to English in Windows 10, you’re in the right place. Sometimes, you may find yourself struggling to type comfortably on your computer because the language settings have been altered. Fortunately, rectifying this issue and restoring your keyboard to the English language is a simple process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the necessary steps to change your keyboard back to English on Windows 10.
Method 1: Using the Keyboard Language Shortcut
One of the quickest ways to change your keyboard language back to English is by using the language shortcut. Follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key along with the Spacebar simultaneously.
2. This will bring up the Language Bar. Look for the language you want to switch to, in this case, English.
3. Click on English, and your keyboard language will change back to English instantly.
Method 2: Using the Settings App
Another method to change your keyboard back to English is through the Settings app. Here’s how:
1. Open the Start menu and click on the “Settings” (gear) icon.
2. In the Settings window, choose “Time & Language”.
3. Click on “Language” in the left-hand sidebar.
4. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language that is currently set (may not necessarily be English).
5. Click on the “Options” button.
6. In the Language options page, select English from the available languages.
7. Click “Next” and then “Install” to install the English language pack.
8. Finally, click “Back” to return to the previous Language settings page.
9. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on English and drag it to the top of the list.
Method 3: Using the Control Panel
If the previous methods didn’t work for you, you can change your keyboard language back to English using the Control Panel. Follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key, type “Control Panel”, and open it.
2. In Control Panel, click on “Clock and Region”, then “Language”.
3. Click on the “Change input methods” option on the left side.
4. In the Language options window, click on the “Add an input method” button.
5. Select English from the list.
6. Click “Add” to add English as an input method.
7. Remove the old language input method by selecting it and clicking “Remove”.
8. Click “Save” to apply the changes.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I know which keyboard language is currently selected?
To check the currently selected keyboard language, look at the language abbreviation displayed on the taskbar or language bar.
2. How can I switch languages using a keyboard shortcut?
You can use the Alt + Shift keyboard shortcut to switch between installed languages quickly.
3. Can I add multiple languages to my keyboard input?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to add multiple languages for keyboard input. You can easily switch between them using the methods mentioned above.
4. What if my desired language is not listed?
In this case, you can add the language by selecting “Add a language” in the Language options or Control Panel and follow the prompts to install it.
5. Will changing the keyboard language affect my installed software?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect the installation or functionality of any software on your computer.
6. How do I remove a language from my keyboard input?
To remove a language, navigate to the Language settings in the Settings app or Control Panel, select the language, and click “Remove”.
7. Can I customize the keyboard layout for a specific language?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout for each language from the Language settings in the Settings app or Control Panel.
8. Will changing the keyboard language affect my Windows display language?
No, changing the keyboard language does not necessarily change the Windows display language. They are separate settings.
9. How do I switch between different keyboard languages?
You can switch between different keyboard languages by following the methods mentioned in this article or by using the language shortcut Windows + Spacebar.
10. Can I set a specific keyboard language for each user account?
Yes, individual user accounts can have their own keyboard language settings. Each user can customize their keyboard language preferences independently.
11. What should I do if my keyboard language keeps changing on its own?
If your keyboard language keeps changing without your input, you may need to update your keyboard drivers or check for any conflicting software causing the issue.
12. Can I change the keyboard language on a laptop without a physical keyboard?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language on a laptop without a physical keyboard. The language settings can be adjusted using the software keyboard on the screen.