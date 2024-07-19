**How to change keyboard back to English on iPhone?**
If you’ve accidentally changed your iPhone keyboard language and now need to switch it back to English, don’t worry. The process is quick and easy. Here’s how to change the keyboard language back to English on your iPhone:
1. Open the Settings app: Locate the app icon that looks like gears and tap on it to access your iPhone settings.
2. Find and tap on “General”: Scroll down the Settings menu and look for the option labeled “General.” Tap on it to access general settings.
3. Tap on “Keyboard”: Within the General settings, scroll down and tap on the option labeled “Keyboard.”
4. Select “Keyboards”: On the Keyboard settings screen, you’ll see an option called “Keyboards.” Tap on it to view available keyboards.
5. Add English (United States) keyboard: You’ll see a list of the keyboards already added to your iPhone. To add the English keyboard, tap on the option labeled “+ Add New Keyboard” or “Add New Keyboard” and select “English (United States)” from the list.
6. Remove other keyboards (optional): If you have multiple keyboards installed but only want to use the English keyboard, you can remove the other keyboards from this screen. Slide your finger from right to left on a keyboard name, then tap the red “Delete” button.
7. Move English (United States) to the top: To ensure the English keyboard is the default one, tap on “Edit” in the top right corner of the Keyboards screen. Then, drag the English (United States) keyboard to the top of the list by tapping and holding the three horizontal lines next to its name, and moving it upwards.
8. Tap on “Done”: After reordering your keyboards, tap on “Done” in the top right corner of the screen.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the keyboard language back to English on your iPhone. Now you can type in English without any hassle.
FAQs about changing the keyboard back to English on iPhone:
1. How do I remove a keyboard from my iPhone?
To remove a keyboard from your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards.” Slide your finger from right to left on the keyboard you want to remove, then tap the red “Delete” button.
2. How do I add different language keyboards on my iPhone?
To add a different language keyboard on your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards” > “+ Add New Keyboard.” From the list, select the desired language keyboard.
3. Can I use multiple language keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can use multiple language keyboards on your iPhone. Simply add the desired language keyboards by following the steps mentioned earlier.
4. How do I change the keyboard layout on my iPhone?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to change the keyboard layout on an iPhone. The default keyboard layout cannot be modified.
5. What do I do if the English keyboard is already added, but not showing on my iPhone?
If the English keyboard is not showing on your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards.” Tap on “Edit” in the top right corner, then make sure the switch next to “English (United States)” is turned on.
6. How do I change the keyboard language in specific apps on my iPhone?
To change the keyboard language in specific apps on your iPhone, navigate to the desired app and start typing. Then tap on the globe or smiley icon on the keyboard to cycle through your installed keyboards.
7. I can’t find the “Keyboards” option in my iPhone settings. What should I do?
If you can’t find the “Keyboards” option in your iPhone settings, it is possible that your device is running an older iOS version. Make sure you update your iPhone to the latest software version to access all the features.
8. How do I switch between languages without changing the keyboard?
To switch between languages without changing the keyboard on your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Language & Region” > “iPhone Language.” Select the desired language from the list.
9. Can I change the keyboard language to a non-English language?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language to a non-English language on your iPhone by adding the desired language keyboard from the “Keyboards” settings.
10. How do I enable autocorrect for the English keyboard?
Autocorrect is enabled by default for the English keyboard on iPhone. However, if it’s disabled, you can enable it by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Text Replacement” and ensuring “Auto-Correction” is toggled on.
11. Can I use third-party keyboards instead of the default iPhone keyboards?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards instead of the default iPhone keyboards. Download your preferred keyboard app from the App Store, then follow the app’s instructions to set it up.
12. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing text messages and notes?
No, changing the keyboard language won’t affect your existing text messages and notes. It only impacts the language in which you type from that point onwards.