How to change iTunes backup location to external hard drive?
Changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive can help free up space on your computer and ensure that your important data is safely stored. Follow these steps to change the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive:
1. **Locate the current iTunes backup folder on your computer.** On Windows, the default location is C:UsersUsernameAppDataRoamingApple ComputerMobileSync. On Mac, it is located in ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/.
2. **Move the current iTunes backup folder to your external hard drive.** Copy the entire folder and paste it into your external hard drive.
3. **Create a symbolic link to point iTunes to the new backup location.** On Windows, open Command Prompt as an administrator and use the mklink command. On Mac, open Terminal and use the ln -s command.
4. **Delete the original iTunes backup folder from your computer.** This step is important to avoid any confusion with multiple backup locations.
5. **Open iTunes and check if the backup location has changed.** Connect your device and back it up to ensure that the backups are now being stored on your external hard drive.
FAQs on changing iTunes backup location to an external hard drive
1. Can I change the iTunes backup location to a network drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the iTunes backup location to a network drive by following similar steps, including creating a symbolic link to point iTunes to the new backup location.
2. Will changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive affect my ability to restore my device?
No, changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive will not affect your ability to restore your device. iTunes will still be able to access and restore backups from the new location.
3. Can I change the iTunes backup location on multiple devices to the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the iTunes backup location on multiple devices to the same external hard drive. Each device will have its own folder within the external hard drive to store its backups.
4. Will changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive speed up the backup process?
Changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive may speed up the backup process, especially if your computer’s hard drive is running out of space. However, the actual speed improvement may vary depending on the speed of your external hard drive.
5. Can I still access my iTunes backups if I change the backup location to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can still access your iTunes backups if you change the backup location to an external hard drive. Simply connect the external hard drive to your computer to access the backup files.
6. Will changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive affect the security of my backups?
Changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive should not affect the security of your backups. As long as the external hard drive is kept in a safe location, your backups should remain secure.
7. Can I revert back to the original iTunes backup location after changing it to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can revert back to the original iTunes backup location by moving the backup folder back to its original location on your computer and removing the symbolic link that was created.
8. Will changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive affect the sync settings for my device?
Changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive should not affect the sync settings for your device. Your device will continue to sync with iTunes as usual.
9. Can I use a USB flash drive as the external hard drive for storing iTunes backups?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive as the external hard drive for storing iTunes backups. However, keep in mind that flash drives have limited storage capacity compared to traditional external hard drives.
10. Is it necessary to create a symbolic link when changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive?
Creating a symbolic link is necessary to point iTunes to the new backup location on your external hard drive. Without this step, iTunes will continue to look for backups in the original location on your computer.
11. Can I change the iTunes backup location to a different folder on my computer instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the iTunes backup location to a different folder on your computer. Simply move the backup folder to the desired location and create a symbolic link to point iTunes to the new backup location.
12. Will changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive affect the warranty of my device?
Changing the iTunes backup location to an external hard drive should not affect the warranty of your device. This process is reversible, and you can always revert back to the original backup location if needed.