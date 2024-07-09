How to change iPhone keyboard colour?

The iPhone is a remarkable device that offers a multitude of customization options, including the ability to change the keyboard color. This feature allows you to add a personal touch to your device and make it more visually appealing. If you’re wondering how to change the iPhone keyboard color, we’ve got you covered! In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step.
Step 1: Access the iPhone Settings
To modify the color of your iPhone keyboard, begin by opening the Settings app on your device. It’s represented by a gear icon and can usually be found on your home screen.
Step 2: Navigate to the Display & Brightness Settings
Once you’ve entered the Settings app, scroll down until you find the Display & Brightness option. Tap on it to access the display settings of your iPhone.
Step 3: Select the Appearance Option
Inside the Display & Brightness menu, you’ll come across an option labeled Appearance. By tapping on it, you’ll be able to choose between two appearance modes: Light and Dark.
Step 4: Choose the Desired Appearance Mode
To achieve a different keyboard color, you need to select the appearance mode that suits your preference. If you prefer a lighter keyboard color, choose the Light mode; if you prefer a darker keyboard, select the Dark mode. The chosen mode will also affect the overall appearance of your device.
Step 5: Exit the Settings
Once you’ve made your selection, simply exit the Settings app, and your iPhone keyboard color will be changed accordingly. Your device’s keyboard will now match the appearance mode that you have chosen.
Frequently Asked Questions about Changing iPhone Keyboard Color:
1. Can I change the color of the iPhone keyboard to any color I want?
No, you can’t change the iPhone keyboard to any custom color as Apple provides predefined color schemes.
2. How do I revert to the default keyboard color?
To revert to the default keyboard color, follow the steps mentioned above and select the appearance mode that matches your device’s default settings.
3. Does changing the keyboard color affect the performance of the iPhone?
No, changing the keyboard color does not affect the performance of your iPhone in any way.
4. Can I have different keyboard colors for different apps?
No, the keyboard color you choose will be applied universally across all apps in your iPhone.
5. Can I change the keyboard color on older iPhone models?
Yes, this option is available on all iPhone models that support iOS 13 and newer versions.
6. Does changing the keyboard color consume more battery?
No, changing the keyboard color does not have any significant impact on the battery life of your iPhone.
7. Can I change the keyboard color on an iPad or iPod Touch?
Yes, the process of changing the keyboard color is the same for iPads and iPod Touch devices running on the newer iOS versions.
8. How often can I change the keyboard color?
You can change the keyboard color on your iPhone as frequently as you like. It’s a simple process that can be done whenever you feel like giving your device a fresh new look.
9. Will changing the keyboard color affect the autocorrect feature?
No, changing the keyboard color does not impact the autocorrect feature. It will continue to function as usual.
10. Are the available color options the same on all iPhone models?
Yes, the available color options for the keyboard are the same across all iPhone models.
11. Can I change the keyboard color in third-party apps?
Yes, the keyboard color you choose will be applied in all apps, including third-party ones.
12. Can I change the keyboard color on a locked iPhone?
No, you need to unlock your iPhone to access the Settings app and change the keyboard color.