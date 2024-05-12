How to change iPhone 12 keyboard?

The iPhone 12 is a powerhouse of a device, offering a range of features and customization options to enhance your user experience. One such customizable feature is the keyboard. Whether you prefer a different language, layout, or simply want to try out a new style, changing the keyboard on your iPhone 12 is a breeze. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of changing the keyboard on your iPhone 12.
Step 1: Open the Settings App
To begin the process, locate the “Settings” app on your iPhone 12’s home screen and tap on it to open.
Step 2: Find and Select “General”
Within the Settings menu, scroll down and look for the “General” option. Tap on it to proceed further.
Step 3: Tap on “Keyboard”
Once you’re in the General settings, scroll down until you find the “Keyboard” option. Give it a tap to continue.
Step 4: Choose “Keyboards”
Under the Keyboard settings, you will see a list of options. Look for and select the “Keyboards” option.
Step 5: Add a New Keyboard
Within the Keyboards settings, you’ll find a list of the keyboards currently installed on your iPhone 12. To add a new keyboard, tap on the “Add New Keyboard” option.
Step 6: Select Your Preferred Keyboard
A list of available keyboards will be displayed. Scroll through the options and select the keyboard you’d like to add. You can choose from various language keyboards, third-party keyboards, or even different layout styles.
Step 7: Allow Full Access (if necessary)
Some keyboards may require full access to provide additional features or functionalities. If prompted to allow full access, you can review the details and toggle the switch to enable it. Keep in mind that granting full access may pose potential privacy risks, so consider the implications before proceeding.
Step 8: Rearrange the Order (optional)
You can rearrange the order of your keyboards to prioritize your preferred options. To do so, tap on the “Edit” button located in the top-right corner of the Keyboards settings, then drag the handlebars next to each keyboard to reorder them accordingly.
Step 9: Access the Keyboard
Exit the Settings app to return to your iPhone 12’s home screen. Open any app that requires the use of the keyboard, such as Messages or Notes, to access your newly changed keyboard.
Step 10: Switch Between Keyboards
To switch between keyboards, simply tap and hold the globe icon or the emoji icon located next to the space bar on the keyboard. This will display a list of available keyboards. Swipe left or right to select the desired keyboard, then release your finger.
Step 11: Remove a Keyboard
If you wish to remove a keyboard from your iPhone 12, go back to the Keyboard settings (Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards) and swipe left on the keyboard you want to remove. A red “Delete” button will appear—tap on it to remove the keyboard from your device.
Step 12: Customize Keyboard Settings (optional)
Lastly, you can customize the settings for your chosen keyboard by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Tap on the keyboard you want to customize, and adjust the available settings to your preference.
FAQs
1. Can I change the language of the iPhone 12 keyboard?
Yes, you can change the language of the iPhone 12 keyboard by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Are there any third-party keyboards available for iPhone 12?
Yes, iPhone 12 supports third-party keyboards, allowing you to choose from a wide range of options available on the App Store.
3. How do I switch back to the default iPhone 12 keyboard?
To switch back to the default iPhone 12 keyboard, follow the steps mentioned above to access the Keyboards settings, then simply unselect any additional keyboards you’ve added.
4. Can I use swipe or gesture typing on the iPhone 12 keyboard?
Yes, some third-party keyboards available on the App Store offer swipe or gesture typing functionality.
5. Why do some keyboards require full access?
Some keyboards require full access to provide additional features like predictive text, autocorrect, or voice input. However, granting full access may pose potential privacy risks, so be cautious while enabling it.
6. Can I rearrange the order of the keyboards?
Yes, you can rearrange the order of the keyboards by going to the Keyboards settings (Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards) and tapping on the “Edit” button.
7. How can I tell which keyboard is currently active on my iPhone 12?
The active keyboard can be identified by the highlighted keyboard icon (globe or emoji) located next to the space bar on the keyboard.
8. Are there any limitations when using third-party keyboards on iPhone 12?
Third-party keyboards may have limitations, such as restricted access to certain features or incompatibility with certain apps.
9. Will changing the keyboard affect my text input settings?
No, changing the keyboard will not affect your text input settings such as autocorrect, predictive text, or keyboard shortcuts. These settings can be adjusted separately in the Keyboard settings.
10. Can I use multiple keyboards simultaneously on my iPhone 12?
Yes, you can use multiple keyboards simultaneously on your iPhone 12. You can switch between them by tapping and holding the globe or emoji icon on the keyboard.
11. How many keyboards can I add to my iPhone 12?
There is no specific limit to the number of keyboards you can add to your iPhone 12. You can add as many keyboards as you prefer.
12. Can I download additional keyboards from the App Store?
Yes, you can download additional keyboards from the App Store by searching for “keyboard” or browsing through the available keyboard apps.