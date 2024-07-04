Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their friends and followers. While changing your username on Instagram is a relatively simple process on a mobile device, it can be a bit more challenging on a laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change your Instagram username on a laptop.
How to Change Instagram Username on Laptop?
To change your Instagram username on a laptop, follow these steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser on your laptop and go to the Instagram website.
2. Log in to your Instagram account using your current username and password.
3. After logging in, click on your profile picture located at the top-right corner of the page. This will take you to your Instagram profile.
4. On your profile page, click on the “Edit Profile” button which is situated right below your bio.
5. In the “Edit Profile” section, you’ll find various fields that you can modify, including your username. Click on the username field and delete your current username.
6. Once you’ve removed your old username, type in your desired new username. Please note that the new username you choose must be unique and not already in use by another Instagram user.
7. After entering your new username, review it to ensure it is exactly as you want it to appear.
8. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Submit” button to save your changes.
9. Congratulations! You have successfully changed your Instagram username on your laptop.
Changing your Instagram username can freshen up your profile and make it more reflective of your current interests. Be sure to choose a username that is memorable and represents you well.
Related FAQs
1. Can I change my Instagram username multiple times?
Yes, you can change your Instagram username, but there are some restrictions. You can only change your username once every 14 days.
2. Will changing my username affect my followers?
No, changing your username will not affect your followers. However, it is advisable to inform your followers about the change so they can recognize you under your new username.
3. Can I change my Instagram username to someone else’s username?
No, you cannot choose a username that is already in use by another Instagram user. The username must be unique.
4. Do I need to provide a reason for changing my username?
No, Instagram does not require you to provide a reason for changing your username. It is a personal preference.
5. Can I change my Instagram username using the mobile app?
Yes, changing your Instagram username on the mobile app is straightforward. Simply go to your profile, click on “Edit Profile,” and change your username.
6. Will my old username be available for others to use?
Yes, after you change your username, your old username will become available for others to use.
7. Can I use special characters in my Instagram username?
No, Instagram usernames can only contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Special characters and spaces are not allowed.
8. Can I revert to my old username if I change my mind?
Unfortunately, once you change your Instagram username, you cannot revert to your old username. It is permanently replaced.
9. Will my old username still be linked to my account?
No, once you change your Instagram username, your old username will no longer be linked to your account.
10. How can I notify my followers about the username change?
You can post a story or make a regular post on your Instagram account to inform your followers about your username change.
11. Are there any username guidelines I should follow?
While Instagram does not provide specific guidelines for usernames, it is recommended to choose a username that is easy to remember and reflects your personal or brand identity.
12. Can I change my Instagram username from a public computer?
It is not advisable to change your Instagram username from a public or shared computer to ensure the security of your account.