If you are using a computer monitor with multiple input sources, switching between them can be a useful and convenient feature. Whether you need to switch from your computer to a gaming console or connect another device to your monitor, changing the input source allows you to view different content sources without the hassle of constantly swapping cables. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the input on a computer monitor.
How to Change Input on Computer Monitor
Changing the input source on a computer monitor is quite simple, and the steps may slightly vary depending on the specific model and brand of your monitor. However, the general procedure remains consistent. Here’s a step-by-step guide to changing the input on your computer monitor:
1. **Check the Input Options:** Look for the input options that your monitor provides. These are usually located on the back or side of the monitor and labeled accordingly, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, or VGA.
2. **Identify the Current Input Source:** Take note of the input source your monitor is currently using. This is usually displayed on the monitor screen itself or can be found in the monitor settings menu.
3. **Access the On-Screen Display (OSD):** Use the buttons on your monitor to access the OSD menu. These buttons are typically located on the front of the monitor or along the bottom edge. You may need to consult your monitor’s user manual if you are unsure about which buttons to use.
4. **Navigate to the Input Source Settings:** Once you have accessed the OSD menu, navigate to the input source settings. This option might be labeled as “Input,” “Source,” or “Input Select.” Select the appropriate option to access the input source settings.
5. **Select the Desired Input Source:** In the input source settings menu, you will find a list of available input sources. Use the monitor’s buttons or controls to scroll through the options until you find the desired input source, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA.
6. **Confirm and Save:** Once you have selected the desired input source, confirm your choice by pressing the appropriate button on your monitor. Then, exit the input source settings menu and return to the main display.
7. **Verify the Input Change:** Check if the new input source is being displayed correctly on your computer monitor. If not, double-check the cable connection and ensure that the connected device is turned on and functioning properly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I switch inputs on my monitor if I don’t have physical buttons?
If your monitor doesn’t have physical buttons, you can usually change the input source through its OSD menu accessible via a joystick or power button.
2. Can I change the input source using the monitor’s remote control?
Some monitors come with a remote control that allows you to switch between input sources easily. Check your monitor’s user manual to determine if this feature is available.
3. Why isn’t my monitor detecting the new input source?
Ensure that you have securely connected the cable between your monitor and the device. Additionally, verify that the input source you have selected on the monitor matches the cable you are using.
4. How can I switch back to my computer’s input source?
Follow the same steps mentioned above to access the input source settings menu and select the appropriate input source, usually labeled as “PC” or “DVI-I.”
5. Can I have multiple input sources active simultaneously on my monitor?
Most standard monitors can only display one input source at a time. However, some high-end monitors offer Picture-in-Picture (PiP) or Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes that allow you to view multiple input sources simultaneously.
6. Why does my monitor display “No Signal” after changing the input source?
This typically occurs when the selected input source is not transmitting a signal. Verify that the device connected to your chosen input source is powered on and functioning properly.
7. How do I know which input source I am currently using?
The current input source is often displayed as a small text overlay on the monitor screen. Additionally, you can access the monitor’s settings menu to find the selected input source.
8. Can I change the input source while my computer is turned on?
Yes, you can switch the input source on your monitor while your computer is powered on.
9. What should I do if my monitor does not support the desired input source?
If your monitor lacks the input source you need, you can use an appropriate adapter or converter to connect your device. For example, you can convert HDMI to VGA if your monitor only supports VGA input.
10. Why can’t I see the input source settings in my OSD menu?
If you cannot find the input source settings in your OSD menu, it is possible that your monitor does not support multiple input sources. Refer to your monitor’s user manual for further clarification.
11. Can I change the input source of my laptop’s built-in monitor?
No, the input source on a laptop’s built-in monitor is not changeable because it is directly linked to the laptop’s internal hardware and graphics card.
12. Is it better to use HDMI or DisplayPort for my input connection?
Both HDMI and DisplayPort offer high-quality audio and video transmission. However, DisplayPort tends to be more versatile and better suited for higher resolutions and refresh rates, making it the preferred choice for demanding tasks like gaming or video editing.