LG ultragear gaming monitor is a popular choice among gamers due to its impressive visual performance and advanced features. One common customization that many gamers seek is the ability to change the monitor’s refresh rate, also known as the hertz (Hz). So, if you’re wondering how to change the Hz on your LG ultragear gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to change the refresh rate and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
**How to change Hz on LG ultragear gaming monitor?**
Changing the refresh rate of your LG ultragear gaming monitor is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:
1. Start by right-clicking on your desktop background to open the display settings menu.
2. From the menu, select “Display settings” to open the display configuration window.
3. Scroll down to find the “Advanced display settings” link and click on it.
4. In the advanced display settings, locate and click on the “Display adapter properties” link.
5. A new window will appear. Navigate to the “Monitor” tab.
6. Under the “Monitor settings” section, you will find a drop-down menu labeled “Screen refresh rate.”
7. Click on the drop-down menu and choose the desired refresh rate option from the available list.
8. Once you have selected your desired refresh rate, click on the “Apply” button.
9. A prompt will appear asking if you want to keep the new settings. If everything looks good, click on “Keep changes.”
10. Congratulations! You have successfully changed the refresh rate (Hz) on your LG ultragear gaming monitor.
FAQs:
1. How do I know the default refresh rate of my LG ultragear gaming monitor?
To find out the default refresh rate of your monitor, you can check the specifications provided by LG or the user manual that came with your monitor.
2. Are there any limitations on the refresh rates I can choose for my LG ultragear gaming monitor?
The available refresh rates depend on the capabilities of your monitor. Some common refresh rate options include 60Hz, 75Hz, 144Hz, and 240Hz.
3. Will changing the refresh rate affect the performance of my games?
Changing the refresh rate can potentially improve the fluidity and smoothness of your gaming experience. Higher refresh rates are generally preferred for faster-paced games.
4. Can I set a custom refresh rate on my LG ultragear gaming monitor?
Custom refresh rates are often not supported by gaming monitors. However, if your monitor provides the option, you can set a custom refresh rate within the supported ranges.
5. What should I do if the desired refresh rate is not available in the drop-down menu?
If the desired refresh rate is not available in the drop-down menu, it may indicate that your monitor does not support that particular refresh rate. Stick to the available options.
6. Will changing the refresh rate consume more power?
Changing the refresh rate will not significantly affect power consumption on modern gaming monitors. However, higher refresh rates might use slightly more power.
7. How can I ensure that the new refresh rate is working correctly on my LG ultragear gaming monitor?
After changing the refresh rate, you can verify its functionality by launching a game or using various display testing tools available online.
8. Can I change the refresh rate while playing a game?
While it is technically possible to change the refresh rate while playing a game, it is recommended to make any refresh rate adjustments before launching a game for a smoother experience.
9. Will changing the refresh rate void my LG ultragear gaming monitor’s warranty?
No, changing the refresh rate won’t void your warranty as long as you follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.
10. What should I do if my LG ultragear gaming monitor becomes unresponsive after changing the refresh rate?
If your monitor becomes unresponsive after changing the refresh rate, try restarting your computer and reverting to the previous refresh rate. If the issue persists, contact LG customer support for assistance.
11. Can I change the refresh rate on my LG ultragear gaming monitor using third-party software?
While third-party software may provide additional tools for monitor customization, it is always recommended to use the official settings and software provided by LG for optimal performance and compatibility.
12. Is it necessary to restart my computer after changing the refresh rate?
Generally, you won’t need to restart your computer after changing the refresh rate. However, if you experience any issues or the new refresh rate is not being applied correctly, restarting your computer can help resolve the problem.
In conclusion, changing the refresh rate (Hz) on your LG ultragear gaming monitor is a simple process that can significantly enhance your gaming experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily customize the refresh rate to suit your preferences. Remember to choose a refresh rate that is supported by your monitor and enjoy a smoother and more immersive gaming session.