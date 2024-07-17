**How to Change Home Email on iPhone Keyboard?**
With the advancement in technology, our smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. iPhones, in particular, offer a range of features and functionalities that make our day-to-day tasks easier. One such feature is the built-in keyboard that allows us to send emails quickly and efficiently. However, if you have recently changed your home email address and are wondering how to update it on your iPhone keyboard, we have got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your home email on the iPhone keyboard, ensuring that you can continue to send emails hassle-free.
1. How do I change my home email on the iPhone keyboard?
To change your home email address on the iPhone keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “Mail,” “Contacts,” or “Calendars,” depending on your iOS version.
3. Under the “Accounts” section, tap on your existing email account.
4. Tap on the “Email” field and update it with your new home email address.
5. Tap “Done” to save the changes.
2. Does changing the home email on the iPhone keyboard affect other apps?
No, changing your home email address on the iPhone keyboard only affects the email app and keyboard. It does not impact any other apps or functionalities on your iPhone.
3. Will I lose access to my old emails if I change my home email on the iPhone keyboard?
No, changing your home email on the iPhone keyboard will not result in losing access to your old emails. Your email account remains unchanged, and you can still access your old emails using the updated email address.
4. Is it necessary to change my home email on the iPhone keyboard?
While it’s not mandatory to change your home email address on the iPhone keyboard, it is recommended to keep your keyboard settings up to date to avoid confusion and to ensure that the correct email address is autofilled while typing.
5. Can I have multiple email addresses on my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can add multiple email addresses to your iPhone keyboard. To do so, follow the steps mentioned in the first question and tap on “Add Account” instead of editing an existing one.
6. How do I delete an email address from the iPhone keyboard?
To delete an email address from the iPhone keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “Mail,” “Contacts,” or “Calendars,” depending on your iOS version.
3. Under the “Accounts” section, tap on the email account you want to remove.
4. Tap on the “Delete Account” button at the bottom of the screen.
5. Confirm the deletion by tapping “Delete from My iPhone.”
7. How can I check if my updated home email on the iPhone keyboard is working?
To check if your updated home email on the iPhone keyboard is working, follow these steps:
1. Open the Mail app on your iPhone.
2. Compose a new email.
3. Start typing your updated home email address on the “To” field.
4. If the keyboard autofills the correct email address, your update was successful.
8. Can I change my home email on the iPhone without internet access?
No, to change your home email on the iPhone keyboard, you need an active internet connection as the change reflects on your email server.
9. What should I do if I forget my new home email address?
If you forget your new home email address, you can check your email provider’s website, contact their support team, or reference any email correspondence where you shared your new address.
10. How often should I update my home email on the iPhone keyboard?
You should update your home email address on the iPhone keyboard whenever you make changes to your email account. It is recommended to keep your keyboard settings in sync with your current email address.
11. Will changing my home email on the iPhone keyboard affect email notifications?
No, changing your home email on the iPhone keyboard does not affect email notifications. Notifications are tied to your email account, not the keyboard settings.
12. What should I do if the keyboard does not autofill my updated home email?
If the keyboard does not autofill your updated home email, double-check that you have entered the correct email address in the settings. If the issue persists, try restarting your iPhone or resetting the keyboard dictionary in the settings.