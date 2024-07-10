How to change hertz on laptop?
It’s a common question among laptop users who want to optimize their display settings. Fortunately, changing the hertz on your laptop is a straightforward process. Let’s dive into the steps below.
Changing the hertz settings on your laptop primarily depends on the version of Windows you are using. Here, we will explore two widely used versions: Windows 10 and Windows 7. Follow the steps relevant to your operating system to modify the hertz on your laptop.
For Windows 10 Users:
1. Right-click on the desktop background to open a context menu.
2. From the menu, select “Display settings.” This will open the Windows Settings panel.
3. Scroll down and click on the “Advanced display settings” link. It is usually located at the bottom of the page.
4. In the Advanced display settings, click on “Display adapter properties” for the specific monitor you want to adjust.
5. A new window named “Monitor Properties” will appear. Switch to the “Monitor” tab.
6. Under the Monitor Settings section, you will find an option called “Screen refresh rate” or “Screen refresh frequency.” Click on the drop-down menu beside it.
7. **The option you’re looking for to change the hertz on your laptop is right there. Choose the desired refresh rate from the available options, such as 60Hz, 75Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz, depending on the capabilities of your monitor.**
8. Once you’ve made your selection, click on the “Apply” button, followed by the “OK” button, to save the changes.
For Windows 7 Users:
1. Right-click on an empty area of your desktop to open the context menu.
2. From the menu, select “Screen resolution” to open the Screen Resolution settings.
3. In the new window, click on the “Advanced settings” link. This will open the Graphics Properties or Display Adapter Properties.
4. Navigate to the “Monitor” tab in the Graphics Properties or Display Adapter Properties window.
5. Under the Monitor Settings section, select the desired refresh rate from the drop-down menu beside “Screen refresh rate” or “Refresh rate.”
6. **Ensure you choose the appropriate hertz value for your laptop by selecting the option that provides optimal display performance.** Common options include 60Hz, 75Hz, or 120Hz.
7. After selecting the desired refresh rate, click on the “OK” button to apply the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Does changing hertz settings on a laptop affect performance?
No, changing hertz settings on your laptop mainly affects the display smoothness. It does not directly impact overall performance.
2. What is the significance of higher hertz settings?
Higher hertz settings result in a smoother display and reduce screen flickering, which can be beneficial, especially for tasks like gaming or watching high-motion videos.
3. Can I set a hertz value higher than my laptop’s default?
No, you can only select hertz values that are supported by your laptop’s display. It is not possible to set a higher value than what your hardware supports.
4. How do I know the default hertz of my laptop?
You can check the default hertz of your laptop’s display by following the steps mentioned earlier to access the hertz settings. The default value will be selected or indicated.
5. Will changing hertz settings on a laptop damage the display?
No, changing the hertz settings within the supported range will not damage your laptop’s display. Stick to the available options to ensure compatibility.
6. Should I always set the highest possible hertz value?
Not necessarily. While higher hertz can provide smoother display performance, it’s important to consider the capabilities of your laptop’s display and the graphics requirements of the tasks you usually perform.
7. Can I change the hertz settings on an external monitor connected to my laptop?
Yes, you can change the hertz settings of an external monitor connected to your laptop by following similar steps. However, make sure the monitor supports the desired hertz value.
8. Why can’t I see the hertz option in my display settings?
If you cannot see the hertz option in your display settings, it suggests that your laptop’s display or graphics driver may not support different refresh rates. Ensure your hardware is compatible with changing hertz settings.
9. Do different hertz values affect battery life on laptops?
In general, changing hertz settings does not have a significant impact on the battery life of laptops. The primary factor affecting battery life is the laptop’s overall power consumption.
10. Can I change the hertz settings on a MacBook?
MacBook screens have a fixed refresh rate, and users don’t have the option to change it through display settings. The refresh rate is optimized by Apple for the best performance.
11. Will changing the hertz settings eliminate screen tearing?
Changing the hertz settings alone may not completely eliminate screen tearing. It requires a combination of factors such as enabling vertical sync (VSync) and having compatible hardware.
12. Are higher hertz settings only beneficial for gaming?
While higher hertz settings are particularly noticeable in gaming scenarios, they can also enhance overall display smoothness when performing tasks involving rapid screen transitions, such as video editing or graphic design.