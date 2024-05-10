How to change hertz on ASUS monitor?

Asus monitors are known for their exceptional display quality and advanced features. One significant setting that users often want to modify is the monitor’s refresh rate, also referred to as hertz (Hz). Changing the hertz on an Asus monitor is a straightforward process, and this article will guide you through the steps required to achieve this.
Changing the refresh rate or hertz on an ASUS monitor can dramatically enhance your viewing experience, especially in fast-paced activities like gaming or video editing. Follow these steps to modify the hertz settings on your ASUS monitor:
1. Start by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop to open the display options menu.
2. Select “Display settings” or “Screen resolution” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the display settings window, navigate to the section labeled “Advanced display settings” or “Display adapter properties.”
4. Click on the “Monitor” tab located at the top of the window.
5. Under the “Monitor Settings” section, you should find a dropdown menu labeled “Screen refresh rate” or “Refresh rate.”
6. Click on the dropdown menu and select the desired refresh rate for your ASUS monitor.
7. After selecting the new refresh rate, click on “Apply” to confirm the changes.
8. Your screen might temporarily go black during this process.
9. Once the settings have been applied, a confirmation window will appear asking if you would like to keep the changes.
10. If you are satisfied with the new refresh rate, click on “Keep changes”; otherwise, click on “Revert” to restore the previous settings.
11. Your ASUS monitor will now operate at the modified refresh rate, providing you with a smoother and more responsive display.
In summary, here are the steps to change the hertz on your ASUS monitor:
– Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” or “Screen resolution.”
– Go to “Advanced display settings” or “Display adapter properties.”
– Choose the “Monitor” tab.
– Select the desired refresh rate from the dropdown menu under “Screen refresh rate” or “Refresh rate.”
– Apply the changes and confirm if you want to keep them.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the hertz on any ASUS monitor?
Yes, you can change the hertz on any ASUS monitor that supports different refresh rate options.
2. What is the recommended hertz for regular use?
For typical tasks such as browsing the web or office work, a refresh rate of 60Hz is sufficient.
3. How can increasing the hertz benefit me?
Increasing the refresh rate enhances the smoothness and responsiveness of on-screen motion, which is especially beneficial for gaming and multimedia tasks.
4. What is the maximum hertz supported by ASUS monitors?
The supported refresh rate depends on your monitor model. Many ASUS monitors can handle refresh rates of 144Hz or higher.
5. Will changing the hertz damage my monitor?
No, changing the refresh rate won’t damage your ASUS monitor. However, be cautious not to select an unsupported refresh rate, resulting in a black or flickering screen.
6. Can I set a custom refresh rate on an ASUS monitor?
In most cases, you can only choose from the pre-defined refresh rates provided by your monitor model.
7. Does a higher hertz require more powerful hardware?
To fully benefit from a higher refresh rate, your computer’s graphics card should be capable of delivering the required frames per second (FPS).
8. How do I know the current refresh rate of my ASUS monitor?
You can check the current refresh rate by following the same steps mentioned earlier to modify the hertz. It will be displayed in the dropdown menu.
9. Why is the refresh rate grayed out on my monitor?
If the refresh rate is grayed out, it indicates that your monitor or graphics card may not support higher refresh rates or that the current display settings are incompatible.
10. Can I change the hertz on an ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can change the refresh rate on certain ASUS laptops that offer the option to modify display settings.
11. Is there a specific refresh rate for 3D content?
Yes, some ASUS monitors support a dedicated refresh rate for 3D content, typically 120Hz.
12. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the hertz?
No, restarting your computer is not necessary. The new refresh rate will be applied instantly without requiring a system reboot.
By following these steps, you can easily change the hertz and enjoy a smoother visual experience on your ASUS monitor. Remember to select a refresh rate that suits your needs and be cautious not to exceed the capabilities of your hardware.