**How to change HDMI on Viotek monitor?**
If you’re looking to change the HDMI input on your Viotek monitor, the process is relatively straightforward. Follow the steps below to switch to a different HDMI input source on your Viotek monitor:
1. Begin by locating the buttons or controls on the front or side of your Viotek monitor. These buttons are typically labeled and may be physical buttons or touch-sensitive controls.
2. Look for a button that is labeled “Input” or “Source.” This button is used to toggle between different input sources on your monitor.
3. Once you’ve located the “Input” or “Source” button, press it to bring up the input selection menu on the screen.
4. Using the arrow buttons, navigate through the menu until you find the HDMI input that you want to switch to.
5. Once the desired HDMI input is highlighted, press the “Input” or “Source” button again to confirm your selection.
6. Your Viotek monitor will now switch to the chosen HDMI input source, and you should see the corresponding display appear on the screen.
Remember to check that the HDMI cable is securely connected to both the monitor and the device you’re connecting, such as a computer or gaming console. Additionally, ensure that the device you’re connecting is powered on and transmitting a signal.
FAQs:
1. How many HDMI inputs does a typical Viotek monitor have?
Most Viotek monitors have multiple HDMI inputs, typically two or more. This enables users to connect multiple devices simultaneously.
2. Can I connect a gaming console and a computer to my Viotek monitor via HDMI?
Yes, you can connect both a gaming console and a computer to your Viotek monitor using separate HDMI inputs. Simply switch between the HDMI sources as needed.
3. What should I do if my Viotek monitor doesn’t have physical buttons?
If your Viotek monitor doesn’t have physical buttons, it might feature touch-sensitive controls or an on-screen display (OSD) menu. In such cases, refer to the monitor’s user manual for specific instructions on navigating the OSD and changing input sources.
4. How do I know which HDMI input my Viotek monitor is currently using?
Most Viotek monitors display the input source information on the screen. It is usually shown in the form of a small label or icon in one of the corners. Refer to your monitor’s user manual for more information on identifying the active HDMI input.
5. Can I change the HDMI input on my Viotek monitor while it’s turned off?
No, you cannot change the HDMI input on a Viotek monitor while it’s turned off. The monitor needs to be powered on to access its menu and input settings.
6. What if I switch to an HDMI input with no signal?
If you switch to an HDMI input with no signal, your Viotek monitor will typically display a “No Signal” or “No Input” message. Ensure that the connected device is powered on and transmitting a signal, or switch to a different HDMI input.
7. Can I use an HDMI switcher with my Viotek monitor?
Yes, you can use an HDMI switcher to connect multiple devices to your Viotek monitor when there aren’t enough HDMI inputs available. A switcher allows you to select which device’s signal you want to display on the monitor.
8. Is there an alternative way to change the HDMI input on a Viotek monitor?
Some Viotek monitors may include remote controls that allow you to change the input source without accessing the physical buttons or OSD menu. Refer to your monitor’s user manual to see if it supports remote control functionality.
9. Can I customize the names of the HDMI inputs on my Viotek monitor?
Unfortunately, most Viotek monitors do not offer the option to customize the names of HDMI inputs. They are usually labeled as “HDMI 1,” “HDMI 2,” and so on.
10. Are there any compatibility issues with using HDMI cables on Viotek monitors?
Viotek monitors are generally compatible with standard HDMI cables. However, it’s recommended to use high-quality HDMI cables for optimal performance, especially for higher resolutions or faster refresh rates.
11. How do I switch back to a previous HDMI input?
To switch back to a previous HDMI input on your Viotek monitor, simply follow the same steps mentioned earlier, selecting the desired input from the input selection menu.
12. Is HDMI the only type of input that Viotek monitors support?
No, Viotek monitors usually support various input types, including HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and DVI. The available input options may vary depending on the specific model of your Viotek monitor.