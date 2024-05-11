How to change HDMI on benq monitor?

If you are using a BenQ monitor, there may come a time when you need to change the HDMI input. Whether you want to connect a different device or troubleshoot an issue, the process is quite simple. In this article, we will guide you on how to change the HDMI input on your BenQ monitor.
Step-by-Step Guide to Changing HDMI on BenQ Monitor
Changing the HDMI input on your BenQ monitor involves a few simple steps. Follow the instructions below to accomplish this task:
Step 1: Locate the HDMI port on your BenQ monitor. It is usually located on the back or the side of the monitor.
Step 2: Identify the HDMI source you want to switch to. Ensure that the device you want to connect is properly connected to the monitor using an HDMI cable.
Step 3: Press the “Menu” button on the monitor. It is typically located near the power button and is represented by an icon resembling a square or rectangle.
Step 4: Use the navigation buttons on the monitor to scroll through the available options. Look for the “Input” or “Source” menu.
Step 5: Once you find the “Input” or “Source” menu, press the corresponding button to enter the submenu.
Step 6: In the submenu, you will see the different available input options. The options may include HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, etc. Select the HDMI option using the navigation buttons.
Step 7: Press the “Enter” or “OK” button on the monitor to confirm your selection.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the HDMI input on your BenQ monitor. The display should now show the content from the new HDMI source you selected.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How many HDMI ports does a BenQ monitor usually have?
Most BenQ monitors have at least two HDMI ports, but some models may have more.
2. My BenQ monitor does not have an HDMI port. What should I do?
If your BenQ monitor lacks an HDMI port, you can try using an HDMI to VGA or HDMI to DisplayPort adapter to connect compatible devices.
3. Can I switch between HDMI inputs using the monitor’s remote control?
Yes, many BenQ monitors come with a remote control that allows you to change the HDMI input easily.
4. How do I know which HDMI input is currently active?
Your BenQ monitor usually indicates the active input source on-screen. Look for an icon or label that signifies the active input source.
5. Can I connect multiple HDMI devices to my BenQ monitor simultaneously?
Yes, if your monitor has multiple HDMI ports, you can connect and switch between multiple HDMI devices.
6. What if the HDMI input I want to switch to is not working?
If the HDMI input you want to switch to is not working, ensure that the cable connections are secure and the source device is powered on. If the issue persists, try using a different HDMI cable or port.
7. How do I change the HDMI input on an older BenQ monitor?
The process to change the HDMI input is generally the same for older BenQ monitors. However, the exact button names and menu layout may vary slightly. Refer to the user manual for specific instructions.
8. Can I change the HDMI input while the monitor is powered off?
No, you cannot change the HDMI input while the monitor is powered off. Ensure that the monitor is on before attempting to switch HDMI inputs.
9. Is it necessary to restart the monitor after changing the HDMI input?
Typically, there is no need to restart the monitor after changing the HDMI input. The switch should take effect immediately.
10. Can I change the HDMI input while the monitor is in standby mode?
In most cases, you will need to turn on the monitor before changing the HDMI input.
11. What do I do if my BenQ monitor doesn’t recognize the HDMI input?
If your monitor fails to recognize the HDMI input, try reconnecting the cable or using a different HDMI port. Updating the monitor’s firmware or checking the compatibility of the HDMI version may also help.
12. How do I know if my computer is compatible with my BenQ monitor’s HDMI input?
Ensure that your computer’s graphics card supports HDMI output. Check the specifications of your computer and monitor to confirm compatibility.