How to change HDMI on ASUS monitor?

Asus monitors are known for their exceptional picture quality and versatility. If you’re wondering how to change HDMI on your Asus monitor, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring that you can effortlessly switch between HDMI sources and enjoy your display to the fullest.
The Process of Changing HDMI on an Asus Monitor:
Changing the HDMI source on an Asus monitor is a straightforward process that can be done in just a few simple steps. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Inspect the available ports:** Take a look at the back of your Asus monitor and identify the HDMI ports. Most Asus monitors have multiple HDMI inputs, usually labeled as HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc.
2. **Locate the HDMI cable:** Locate the HDMI cable that is currently connected to your monitor, leading to your computer or any other HDMI source device.
3. **Disconnect the current HDMI cable:** Carefully remove the HDMI cable from the port on the back of your Asus monitor.
4. **Connect the new HDMI cable:** Take the new HDMI cable and connect it firmly to the desired HDMI port on your Asus monitor.
5. **Connect the other end of the HDMI cable:** Attach the other end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI port of your computer or another HDMI source device.
6. **Power on the devices:** Turn on both your Asus monitor and the connected device, ensuring they are powered up and functioning correctly.
7. **Select the HDMI input source:** Use the menu or input button on your Asus monitor to navigate through the options and select the HDMI input source you wish to use.
8. **Confirm and enjoy:** Confirm that the input source has been changed successfully and start enjoying your content on the new HDMI source!
FAQs about Changing HDMI on an Asus Monitor:
1. Can I switch between HDMI sources without turning off my Asus monitor?
Yes, you can switch between HDMI sources without turning off your Asus monitor. Simply follow the steps mentioned above, and you’ll be able to switch seamlessly.
2. How do I access the menu on my Asus monitor?
To access the menu on your Asus monitor, look for a dedicated menu button or navigate through the on-screen display using the buttons located on the front or bottom of the monitor.
3. Is it necessary to turn off my computer before changing HDMI sources?
While it is not mandatory to turn off your computer before changing HDMI sources, it is recommended for smooth transitions. However, turning off the computer is not compulsory.
4. What if the HDMI ports on my Asus monitor are not working?
If the HDMI ports on your Asus monitor are not working, ensure that the cables are securely connected. If the problem persists, try using a different HDMI cable or consult the manufacturer for further assistance.
5. Can I use an HDMI splitter with my Asus monitor?
Yes, you can use an HDMI splitter with your Asus monitor, allowing you to connect multiple devices to the same HDMI port simultaneously.
6. How do I know which HDMI input source is currently active?
Most Asus monitors have on-screen display options that show the currently active input source. Alternatively, you can cycle through the input sources until you find the active one.
7. What if I don’t see any HDMI input options on my Asus monitor?
If you don’t see any HDMI input options on your Asus monitor, double-check the connections and ensure that both the monitor and your HDMI source device are powered on. If the issue persists, consult the user manual or contact Asus customer support.
8. Can I connect a gaming console to my Asus monitor using HDMI?
Absolutely! You can connect gaming consoles, such as Xbox or PlayStation, to your Asus monitor using an HDMI cable to enjoy gaming on a larger display.
9. Is HDMI the only way to connect devices to an Asus monitor?
No, Asus monitors often offer various other ports for connectivity, such as DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA. However, HDMI is commonly used as it supports high-definition audio and video signals.
10. How do I change the audio output when using HDMI?
When you connect your Asus monitor via HDMI, the audio is usually automatically transmitted through the monitor’s built-in speakers or headphone jack. To change the audio output, adjust the settings on your computer or HDMI source device.
11. Can I use an HDMI to VGA adapter with my Asus monitor?
Yes, you can use an HDMI to VGA adapter to connect a VGA-enabled device, such as an older computer or certain projectors, to your Asus monitor.
12. Can I adjust the display settings when using HDMI with my Asus monitor?
Certainly! You can adjust the display settings, including brightness, contrast, and color, through the monitor’s on-screen display menu or using the software provided with your Asus monitor.