How to change Google keyboard layout?

Are you tired of using the same old keyboard layout on your Google device? Do you want to spice things up and try something new? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard layout on your Google device. So, let’s get started!
The Steps to Change Google Keyboard Layout
Step 1: Open the Settings Menu
The first thing you need to do is open the Settings menu on your Google device. You can usually find this option in the app drawer or by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping on the gear icon.
Step 2: Select “System” or “System & Updates”
Once you are in the Settings menu, look for the option that says “System” or “System & Updates” and tap on it. This will take you to a submenu where you can adjust various settings related to your device.
Step 3: Tap on “Languages & Input”
Within the “System” or “System & Updates” submenu, you will find an option called “Languages & Input.” Tap on it to access the language and input settings of your Google device.
Step 4: Choose “Virtual Keyboard”
Inside the “Languages & Input” menu, scroll down until you see an option called “Virtual Keyboard.” Tapping on this option will allow you to manage the keyboard settings on your Google device.
Step 5: Select “Gboard”
Under the “Virtual Keyboard” menu, you will find a list of keyboard options available on your device. Look for the option called “Gboard” and tap on it to access the settings specific to Google’s own keyboard app.
Step 6: Choose “Languages”
Once you are inside the “Gboard” settings, you will find a variety of options to customize your keyboard experience. Look for the option called “Languages” and tap on it to proceed.
Step 7: Add or Remove Languages
In the “Languages” menu, you can add or remove languages according to your preference. Tap on the “+” button to add a new language, or tap on an existing language to delete it from the list.
Step 8: Select the Preferred Layout
Now comes the crucial step – selecting your preferred keyboard layout. Tap on the language you want to change the layout for, and you will see a list of available layouts. Choose the one that suits your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the layout of my Google keyboard on any Android device?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout on any Android device that uses Google’s Gboard app.
2. How many keyboard layouts can I have on my Google device?
You can have multiple keyboard layouts on your Google device, depending on the languages you use and the layouts available for them.
3. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my typing speed?
Initially, changing the keyboard layout may impact your typing speed, but with time and practice, you will get accustomed to the new layout and regain your speed.
4. Can I switch between keyboard layouts while typing?
Yes, you can switch between different keyboard layouts while typing. Gboard allows you to easily toggle between multiple layouts without any hassle.
5. Can I customize my own keyboard layout?
No, you cannot create a custom keyboard layout using the Gboard app. However, you can select from the pre-existing layouts that best suit your typing style.
6. How do I know which keyboard layout is right for me?
The best way to determine the right keyboard layout for you is by experimenting with different layouts and selecting the one that feels the most comfortable and efficient.
7. Can I use keyboard layouts from different languages simultaneously?
No, you can only use one keyboard layout at a time. However, you can switch between layouts easily if you have multiple languages enabled.
8. Do I need an internet connection to change the keyboard layout?
No, you do not need an internet connection to change the keyboard layout on your Google device. It can be done offline.
9. Will changing the keyboard layout affect predictive text suggestions?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect the predictive text suggestions provided by Gboard.
10. Can I change the keyboard layout color or theme?
Yes, you can change the theme and appearance of the keyboard through Gboard settings, but the layout will remain the same.
11. Is it possible to download additional keyboard layouts for Gboard?
No, Gboard does not provide the option to download additional keyboard layouts.
12. Can I revert to the default keyboard layout?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default keyboard layout by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the original layout.