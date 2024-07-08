How to change Google keyboard color?

Google Keyboard is one of the most popular keyboard apps available for Android devices. It offers a wide range of features and customization options to enhance your typing experience. If you want to add a personal touch to your keyboard, you can easily change the color scheme to suit your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the Google Keyboard color on your Android device.
Changing the Keyboard Color on Google Keyboard: Step-by-Step Guide
1. Open the Google Keyboard Settings: To begin with, open any app that requires keyboard input, such as messaging or email, and tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard. Then, locate and tap on the settings gear icon (usually present at the top-left or top-right corner of the keyboard).
2. Access Style Preferences: In the Settings menu, scroll down and look for the “Preferences” option. Tap on it.
3. Customize Appearance: In the Preferences menu, locate and tap on the “Appearance” option.
4. Change the Keyboard Theme: In the Appearance settings, you will find various options to customize the keyboard’s look. Tap on the “Theme” option.
5. Select a Color: The Theme option will present you with a variety of color choices. Scroll through the options and select the one that suits your preference.
6. Apply the Changes: Once you’ve selected your desired color, tap on the “Apply” button. The changes will be immediately applied to your Google Keyboard.
7. Enjoy your New Keyboard Color: Voila! You have successfully changed the color of your Google Keyboard. Enjoy typing in style!
Related FAQs
1. Can I change the Google Keyboard color to match my device theme?
Yes, you can. Google Keyboard provides a wide range of color options, and you can choose a color that matches your device’s theme.
2. Are the color options in Google Keyboard limited?
No, Google Keyboard offers a diverse range of color options. You can choose from vibrant colors or more subtle ones to match your personal taste.
3. Can I set different colors for the keyboard in landscape and portrait modes?
No, Google Keyboard applies the same color scheme in both landscape and portrait modes. However, you can change the color at any time if you wish to do so.
4. Does changing the keyboard color affect its functionality?
No, changing the keyboard color does not affect the functionality or performance of Google Keyboard. It is purely a visual customization option.
5. Can I revert to the default keyboard color?
Yes, if you ever want to go back to the default keyboard color, you can simply follow the steps mentioned above and select the default color theme.
6. How frequently do new color options appear in Google Keyboard?
Google occasionally updates the Google Keyboard with new color options, but there is no fixed frequency for these updates.
7. Do I need to download any additional apps to change the Google Keyboard color?
No, the ability to change the Google Keyboard color is built into the app itself. You don’t need to download any additional apps.
8. Can I create my own custom keyboard color?
No, Google Keyboard does not have a built-in option to create custom keyboard colors. You can only choose from the pre-defined color options.
9. Will changing the keyboard color impact my device’s battery life?
No, changing the keyboard color does not have any impact on your device’s battery life. It is a cosmetic change that does not affect system resources.
10. Can I change the keyboard color on older versions of Google Keyboard?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on older versions of Google Keyboard as well. The steps mentioned above should work for most versions of the app.
11. Is changing the keyboard color a permanent change?
No, changing the keyboard color is not a permanent change. You can easily switch back to the default color or choose a different color whenever you want.
12. Do all Android devices support changing the Google Keyboard color?
Yes, as long as you have Google Keyboard installed on your Android device, you should be able to change its color.
Changing the color of your Google Keyboard is a simple yet effective way to personalize your device. With the wide range of color options available, you can truly make your keyboard reflect your unique style. So, follow the steps mentioned above and enjoy typing in a vibrant new environment!