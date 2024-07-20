How to change Google Chrome keyboard language?
Changing the keyboard language in Google Chrome is a simple task that can be done in just a few steps. Whether you need to type in a different language or want to switch back to your native language, Chrome offers a user-friendly method for changing the keyboard language. Follow the steps below to learn how to do this.
**Step 1: Open the Chrome settings menu**
To begin, open the Chrome browser on your computer and click on the three dots located at the top-right corner of the browser window. This will open a drop-down menu.
**Step 2: Access the settings page**
In the drop-down menu, click on “Settings” to open the Chrome settings page.
**Step 3: Search for the language settings**
On the settings page, scroll down until you see the “Advanced” button at the bottom. Click on it to expand additional settings options.
**Step 4: Open the “Language” settings**
Once the advanced settings are expanded, continue scrolling until you find the “Language” setting. Click on it to open the language preferences.
**Step 5: Add new language**
On the language preferences page, you will see a list of languages already added to your Chrome browser. To add a new language, click on the “Add languages” button.
**Step 6: Select your desired language**
A pop-up window will appear with a list of languages. Scroll through the list and find the language you want to add. Check the box next to the language name and click on the “Add” button.
**Step 7: Set the new language as default**
After selecting the desired language, you will be taken back to the language preferences page. Next to the language you just added, you will see three vertical dots. Click on the dots and select “Display Chrome in this language” from the drop-down menu. This will set the language as your default in Chrome.
**Step 8: Relaunch Chrome**
After setting the new language, Chrome will prompt you to relaunch the browser for the changes to take effect. Click on the “Relaunch” button to restart Chrome.
Once Chrome relaunches, the keyboard language will be changed to the one you just selected. Now, you can enjoy typing in your preferred language.
FAQs:
1. How many languages can I add to Chrome?
You can add multiple languages to Chrome, allowing you to switch between them easily.
2. Can I remove a language from Chrome?
Yes, you can remove languages by going to the language preferences page and clicking on the three vertical dots next to the language you want to delete, then selecting “Remove.”
3. Can I switch between languages quickly?
Yes, once you add multiple languages, you can switch between them by clicking on the input field, then pressing “Shift + Space” on your keyboard.
4. Does changing the keyboard language affect my computer’s overall language settings?
No, changing the keyboard language in Chrome only affects the language settings within the browser. It does not change the language settings of your computer.
5. Can I add a language that is not on the list?
Unfortunately, you can only add languages that are available in Chrome’s language list. If the language you want to use is not listed, it may not be supported.
6. Can I change the language back to English easily?
Yes, if you want to change the language back to English, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier. Simply add English as a language and set it as the default.
7. Will changing the keyboard language affect my saved bookmarks and browsing history?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect your saved bookmarks or browsing history. It only modifies the language settings for typing purposes.
8. Can I change the keyboard language on my mobile phone?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language on your mobile phone by going to the keyboard settings in your device’s system settings.
9. Can I set different languages for different websites?
No, the keyboard language in Chrome applies to all websites. If you want to type in a specific language on a website, you may need to use their built-in language options.
10. Can I easily switch between languages using a shortcut?
Yes, you can switch between languages quickly while typing using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + Space” on Windows or “Command + Space” on Mac.
11. Do I need to relaunch Chrome every time I change the language?
Yes, you must relaunch Chrome for the changes to take effect.
12. Will changing the keyboard language affect my Chrome extensions?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect your Chrome extensions. They will continue to function as usual.