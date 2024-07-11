How to Change Fullscreen Game to Another Monitor
Playing games on a computer can be an immersive and captivating experience, but sometimes you may want to switch the game’s display from one monitor to another. Whether you have a dual-monitor setup or simply prefer to use a different screen, here are a few methods to easily change a fullscreen game to another monitor.
**Method 1: Using the In-Game Options**
The simplest way to change the fullscreen game to another monitor is to check if the game itself offers an option to do so. Many modern games provide built-in settings to choose the display monitor. To access these options, follow these steps:
1. Launch the game and wait until it is fully loaded.
2. Open the game’s settings menu, which is usually accessible through a pause or options screen.
3. Look for a “Display” or “Video” tab within the settings menu.
4. Within this tab, search for an option that allows you to select the primary monitor or change the display mode.
5. Depending on the game, there may be additional options to choose the resolution and aspect ratio for the new monitor.
6. Once you have selected the desired monitor and display settings, save the changes and apply them.
**Method 2: Using Windows Display Settings**
If the game you’re playing doesn’t have a built-in option to change the display monitor, you can rely on Windows’ display settings to redirect the game to another monitor. Here’s how to do it:
1. Make sure both monitors are connected and recognized by your computer.
2. Right-click on an empty area of your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the display settings window, you will see a visual representation of both monitors.
4. Identify the monitor that you want to set as the primary display for the game.
5. Click on the monitor you wish to use and scroll down to find the “Make this my main display” checkbox.
6. Check the box to designate that monitor as the primary display.
7. Launch the game and it should now open on the monitor you have selected as the primary display.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the display monitor during gameplay?
Unfortunately, most games don’t allow you to change the display monitor on the fly while the game is running. You will usually have to exit the game, make changes, and then launch it again.
2. What happens if I disconnect the primary monitor while the game is running?
If you unplug the primary monitor while a game is running, it will typically pause or minimize instantly, as Windows will automatically switch the active window to the secondary monitor. Reconnecting the primary monitor should restore the game to its original position.
3. Can I change the display monitor for a game that is running in windowed mode?
Yes, changing the display monitor for a game running in windowed mode is much easier. You can simply drag the game window to the desired monitor and maximize it using the maximize button or by double-clicking the title bar.
4. Are there any third-party software solutions to change the display monitor?
Yes, there are software solutions available that allow you to switch the display monitor for fullscreen games more easily. Programs like DisplayFusion and Dual Monitor Tools offer advanced features and customization options for managing multiple monitors when gaming.
5. What should I do if the game still opens on the wrong monitor after changing settings?
If the game doesn’t open on the desired monitor even after changing the settings, try disabling any secondary monitors temporarily and launch the game again. This will force the game to open on the remaining monitor. You can re-enable the secondary monitor after the game is open.
6. How can I check if a game supports multiple monitors?
To check if a game supports multiple monitors, look for information in the game’s user manual, official forums, or on the game’s official website. Alternatively, you can search online gaming communities and forums for discussions related to the game supporting multiple monitors.
7. Why is it important to set a primary display?
Setting a primary display is important because Windows often considers the primary monitor as the primary output device for full-screen applications. Thus, setting the desired monitor as the primary display increases the chances of games automatically opening on that monitor.
8. Can I use shortcut keys to change the display monitor for games?
In most cases, standard shortcut keys provided by Windows won’t switch the display monitor for games specifically. However, if you’re using a third-party software tool like DisplayFusion, you can configure custom shortcut keys to move games between monitors easily.
9. Is it possible to play a game on both monitors simultaneously?
While some games offer native support for dual-monitor gaming, many games don’t. However, you can still use dual monitors for other purposes while gaming, such as browsing the internet, watching videos, or monitoring system performance.
10. Does changing the display monitor affect game performance?
No, changing the display monitor itself doesn’t directly affect game performance. However, if the new monitor has a higher resolution or refresh rate, your PC may need to work harder to render the game, which could impact performance.
11. What can I do if a game doesn’t support fullscreen mode?
If a game doesn’t support fullscreen mode, you may be able to use a borderless windowed mode as an alternative. Borderless windowed mode allows the game to occupy the entire screen without truly being in fullscreen, providing flexibility to move it between monitors.
12. Can I play different games on each monitor simultaneously?
Yes, as long as your computer’s hardware supports it, you can play different games on each monitor simultaneously. This can be useful for multiplayer gaming or multitasking between different games. However, keep in mind that running multiple graphically intensive games simultaneously may impact performance.