How to change from WiFi to ethernet Windows 10?

In today’s connected world, it’s essential to have a stable and reliable internet connection. While most people rely on WiFi for their internet needs, there are situations where using an ethernet connection can be advantageous. Whether you have a weak WiFi signal or need a more secure and faster connection, switching from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make the transition seamlessly.
How to Change from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10?
To switch from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Connect the Ethernet cable to your computer’s Ethernet port.
2. Locate the network icon on the taskbar, usually found in the bottom-right corner. It looks like a signal bar or a computer with network lines.
3. Right-click on the network icon to open the network settings menu.
4. From the menu, select “Open Network & Internet settings.”
5. The “Network & Internet” settings window will open. Click on the “Ethernet” option in the left sidebar.
6. In the Ethernet settings, click on the toggle switch next to “Connect automatically” to enable it. This ensures that your computer automatically connects to the Ethernet network when it is available.
7. Now, disable your WiFi by clicking on the network icon again and selecting “Open Network & Internet settings.”
8. In the “Network & Internet” settings window, click on the “Wi-Fi” option in the left sidebar.
9. In the Wi-Fi settings, click on the toggle switch next to “Connect automatically” to disable it. This prevents your computer from automatically connecting to any WiFi networks.
10. Finally, close the settings window, and your computer should now be connected to the internet via Ethernet.
Here are answers to some related FAQs:
1. Can I use both WiFi and Ethernet at the same time on Windows 10?
Yes, you can use both WiFi and Ethernet simultaneously on Windows 10. However, your computer will prioritize the Ethernet connection over WiFi if both are active.
2. How can I check if my computer is connected to Ethernet?
To verify your computer’s Ethernet connection, go to the network icon in the taskbar, right-click on it, and select “Open Network & Internet settings.” In the settings window, click on the “Ethernet” option in the left sidebar. Here, you can see the status and details of your Ethernet connection.
3. Can I disable WiFi and enable Ethernet without unplugging the cables?
Yes, you can disable WiFi and enable Ethernet without unplugging any cables. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article to switch from WiFi to Ethernet seamlessly.
4. How do I know if my Ethernet connection is active?
If your Ethernet connection is active, you will see a network icon with lines representing network activity in the taskbar. Additionally, you can check the network settings, as explained earlier, to verify the status of your Ethernet connection.
5. Does using Ethernet provide a faster internet connection compared to WiFi?
In most cases, using an Ethernet connection provides a faster and more stable internet connection compared to WiFi. Ethernet connections generally have higher bandwidth and lower latency, making them ideal for activities that require a reliable and high-speed internet connection.
6. Can I connect to a network printer using Ethernet?
Yes, connecting a printer to your computer via Ethernet allows for a direct and stable connection. You can easily set up a network printer by connecting it to your router via Ethernet and installing the necessary printer drivers on your computer.
7. Will switching to Ethernet improve my online gaming experience?
Switching to an Ethernet connection can improve your online gaming experience significantly. Ethernet connections generally offer lower latency and higher stability, reducing lag and providing a smoother gaming experience.
8. Can I switch back to using WiFi after switching to Ethernet?
Yes, you can switch back to using WiFi after utilizing an Ethernet connection. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article, but enable WiFi while disabling Ethernet instead.
9. How do I troubleshoot an Ethernet connection issue on Windows 10?
To troubleshoot an Ethernet connection issue on Windows 10, you can try restarting your computer, ensuring the Ethernet cable is securely connected, updating your network drivers, or resetting your network settings.
10. Can I connect to a VPN while using an Ethernet connection?
Yes, you can connect to a VPN while using an Ethernet connection. Your Ethernet connection remains intact while all your network traffic is encrypted and routed through the VPN connection.
11. Are there any security advantages to using Ethernet over WiFi?
Ethernet connections are generally more secure than WiFi connections, as the latter can be prone to interception or unauthorized access. By using an Ethernet cable, you reduce the risk of unauthorized users gaining access to your network.
12. How can I extend my Ethernet connection to other devices in different rooms?
To extend your Ethernet connection to other devices in different rooms, you can use Ethernet switches or powerline adapters. Ethernet switches allow you to connect multiple devices to a single Ethernet connection, while powerline adapters utilize your home’s electrical wiring to transmit Ethernet signals between different rooms.
By following these steps, you can easily switch from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10 and enjoy a more reliable and secure internet connection. Ethernet connections provide numerous benefits, including faster speeds, lower latency, and increased stability, particularly for bandwidth-intensive tasks.