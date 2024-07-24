How to Change from Keyboard to Controller on Fortnite?
Fortnite, the highly popular battle royale game, offers players the flexibility to choose their preferred input method. While some players enjoy the precision and speed afforded by a keyboard and mouse setup, others prefer the comfort and familiarity of a game controller. If you are a keyboard player considering switching to a controller on Fortnite, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you with the transition.
How to change from keyboard to controller on Fortnite?
To change from keyboard to controller on Fortnite, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your controller: Whether you’re using a PlayStation, Xbox, or any other compatible controller, connect it to your gaming PC or console using a USB cable or Bluetooth pairing.
2. Launch Fortnite: Once your controller is connected, launch Fortnite on your device.
3. Navigate to the settings: Once in the Fortnite game interface, click on the “Menu” button, usually found in the top right corner of the screen. This will open a drop-down menu.
4. Open the settings menu: From the drop-down menu, select the “Settings” option. This will direct you to the Fortnite settings page.
5. Click on the “Controller” tab: In the Fortnite settings page, locate and click on the “Controller” tab. This tab contains various controller-related options.
6. Enable the controller: Look for the option that says “Enable Controller” or “Controller Input.” Toggle this option on to activate controller input for the game.
7. Configure controller settings: Once the controller is enabled, you can further customize your controller settings below. Adjust options like controller sensitivity, button layout, and input curves according to your preferences.
8. Save the changes: After making any necessary adjustments, click on the “Apply” or “Save” button to save your controller settings.
9. Start playing: With your controller now set up on Fortnite, you’re ready to dive into the action. Enjoy the game using your newly configured controller!
The process of switching from keyboard to controller on Fortnite is relatively straightforward. By following these steps, you’ll be able to seamlessly transition from one input method to another, unlocking a whole new gaming experience.
FAQs:
1. Can I switch between keyboard and controller during gameplay?
Yes, you can switch between keyboard and controller on Fortnite during gameplay at any time. Simply disconnect the one you’re using and connect the other input device.
2. Do I need any additional software to use a controller on Fortnite?
No, Fortnite supports various controllers natively, so you generally don’t need any additional software to use a controller. However, make sure your controller is compatible with your gaming device.
3. Can I use a controller on Fortnite if I play on a gaming console?
Absolutely! Fortnite is available on multiple gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. You can connect and use a controller directly with your gaming console without any additional steps.
4. Is there an advantage to using a controller over keyboard and mouse on Fortnite?
The advantage of using a controller lies in the comfort and familiarity it provides to players who are used to console gaming. However, it’s worth noting that some players believe keyboard and mouse offer more precision and speed.
5. Can I use a controller on Fortnite mobile?
Yes, you can use a controller on Fortnite mobile. However, ensure that your mobile device and operating system support controller connections before attempting to connect one.
6. Will changing from keyboard to controller affect my in-game settings or progress?
No, switching from keyboard to controller won’t affect your in-game settings or progress. Your settings will remain intact, and you can continue playing where you left off.
7. Can I use a wireless controller on PC?
Yes, you can use a wireless controller on PC. Most modern controllers can connect to your PC via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for a USB cable.
8. Are there specific controller layouts recommended for Fortnite?
The recommended controller layout ultimately depends on personal preference. However, some players find that layouts with quick access to building and editing buttons are advantageous in Fortnite.
9. Can I use a third-party controller on Fortnite?
Yes, Fortnite supports various third-party controllers. However, ensure that the controller is compatible with your gaming device and follows the necessary input standards.
10. How do I revert to keyboard and mouse from a controller?
To revert to keyboard and mouse from a controller on Fortnite, you can simply disconnect the controller, and the game will automatically switch to keyboard and mouse input.
11. Can I use a controller on Fortnite for cross-platform play?
Yes, you can use a controller on Fortnite for cross-platform play. However, keep in mind that controller players are generally matched with other controller players to maintain fairness.
12. Are there any disadvantages to using a controller on Fortnite?
Disadvantages to using a controller in Fortnite include potentially slower building and editing speeds compared to keyboard and mouse players. However, practice and familiarity can help mitigate these disadvantages.