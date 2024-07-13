How to change from Google voice typing to keyboard?
Google voice typing is a convenient feature that allows users to input text on their devices by speaking instead of typing. This feature comes in handy in certain situations, such as when you need to compose a message while driving or if you have limited mobility in your hands. However, there may be times when you prefer to switch back to using a keyboard for various reasons. In this article, we will explore how to change from Google voice typing to the traditional keyboard input method on different devices and platforms.
How to change from Google voice typing to keyboard on Android phones?
To switch from Google voice typing to a keyboard on your Android phone:
1. Open the keyboard on your device by tapping on a text box or a messaging app.
2. In the keyboard toolbar, locate the microphone icon (Alternatively, swipe down on the notification panel and tap the cogwheel icon to access the settings).
3. Tap on the microphone icon to switch to Google voice typing (if using a third-party keyboard, this may vary).
4. Select the keyboard icon from the toolbar to switch back to using the keyboard.
Can I change from Google voice typing to a keyboard on iPhones?
Yes, you can change from Google voice typing to a keyboard on iPhones using the following steps:
1. Open any app where you can enter text.
2. Tap the small globe icon or the smiley face emoji icon on your keyboard to reveal additional keyboard options.
3. Swipe left or right until you find the keyboard you want to use.
4. Tap on the desired keyboard to switch from Google voice typing to the chosen keyboard.
Is it possible to switch from Google voice typing to a keyboard on Windows computers?
Certainly! To switch from Google voice typing to a keyboard on a Windows computer:
1. Click on the small keyboard icon located in the system tray at the bottom right corner of the screen (by default, it should display “ENG” or your current keyboard language).
2. A list of available keyboards will appear. Click on the desired keyboard to switch from Google voice typing to the selected keyboard.
How can I go back to using keyboard input on Mac computers?
To return to using a keyboard input method on Mac computers:
1. Open the Apple menu by clicking on the Apple logo in the top left corner.
2. Select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. Under the “Input Sources” tab, select the keyboard you want to use from the list.
5. If your desired keyboard is not listed, click on the “+” button to add it.
6. Once the desired keyboard is selected, close the System Preferences window, and you can now use your chosen keyboard input method.
Are there any keyboard shortcuts to switch between voice typing and keyboard?
Yes, there are keyboard shortcuts available to switch between voice typing and keyboard input on various devices. On Android, for example, you can press and hold the spacebar to switch to voice typing, and then release it to switch back to the keyboard. On Windows computers, pressing the Windows key + Spacebar will toggle between the available keyboards.
How do I disable Google voice typing entirely?
To disable Google voice typing completely on Android:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “System & Device” (may vary depending on your device).
3. Tap “Languages & input” or “Keyboard & input methods.”
4. Tap “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Tap “Gboard” or your currently active keyboard.
6. Disable the “Voice typing” option.
Can I use voice typing offline?
Yes, you can use voice typing offline on certain devices. However, the availability of offline voice typing may depend on your device’s capabilities and the keyboard app you are using. Some keyboards, like Google’s Gboard, offer offline voice typing, while others may require an internet connection for voice recognition.
Is it possible to use voice typing in multiple languages?
Yes, you can use voice typing in multiple languages on devices that support multilingual voice typing. Google’s Gboard, for example, allows you to switch between different languages seamlessly while using voice typing. You can enable this feature in the keyboard settings on your device.
How accurate is Google voice typing?
Google voice typing is generally quite accurate, thanks to advancements in speech recognition technology. However, the accuracy may vary based on factors like background noise, accent, and clarity of speech. It is always a good practice to proofread your text after using voice typing to ensure accuracy.
Why does my voice typing experience differ on different devices?
The voice typing experience can vary depending on the device you use. This is because different devices may have varying microphone quality, computational power, and speech recognition algorithms. Newer devices tend to offer better voice typing experiences compared to older ones.
Can I add custom words or phrases to improve voice typing accuracy?
Yes, some voice typing platforms allow users to add custom words or phrases to improve accuracy. Google’s Gboard, for instance, allows you to add custom words to your personal dictionary, teaching the voice recognition system how to recognize specific terms or names you frequently use.
Can voice typing be used in all apps and platforms?
Voice typing can be used in most apps and platforms that support text input. However, some apps or platforms might not integrate voice typing functionality natively and may require additional plugins or extensions to enable this feature.