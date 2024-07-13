How to change from controller to keyboard elden ring?

**How to Change from Controller to Keyboard in Elden Ring**
Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, offers players a thrilling and immersive gaming experience. With its release fast approaching, many gamers are wondering how they can switch from using a controller to the keyboard for their gaming sessions. In this article, we will guide you through the process to make sure you can seamlessly transition from a controller to the keyboard in Elden Ring.
How to Change from Controller to Keyboard in Elden Ring?
Changing your input method from a controller to a keyboard in Elden Ring is a relatively straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you make the switch:
1. Launch the Elden Ring game on your gaming platform of choice.
2. Access the game’s main menu by navigating through the initial screens.
3. Look for the “Settings” or “Options” tab within the main menu. It is usually represented by a cogwheel or gear icon.
4. Within the settings menu, locate the “Controls” or “Input” section.
5. In the controls menu, search for an option that allows you to switch between different input devices.
6. Select the keyboard option to switch to keyboard controls. This option might be labeled as “Keyboard” or “PC Controls,” depending on the platform.
7. Save your changes and exit the settings menu.
8. You are now ready to enjoy Elden Ring using the keyboard!
FAQs:
1. Are keyboard controls different from controller inputs?
Yes, keyboard controls and controller inputs are fundamentally different. While controllers rely on analog sticks and triggers for movement and actions, keyboards use individual keys for each input, offering a different gaming experience.
2. Can I use a mouse with the keyboard for better precision?
Absolutely! Many players find that using a combination of a keyboard and mouse allows for more precise aiming and movement in games like Elden Ring.
3. Are keyboard controls more challenging than using a controller?
The difficulty of using keyboard controls in comparison to a controller largely depends on personal preference. Some players find keyboard controls more intuitive, while others may prefer the tactile feedback of a controller.
4. How can I customize my keyboard controls in Elden Ring?
In most games, including Elden Ring, you can usually customize keyboard controls to suit your preferences. Within the settings menu, look for a keybinding or controls customization option.
5. Can I switch back to using a controller after using the keyboard?
Certainly! If you change your mind or prefer to go back to using a controller, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier and select your preferred controller input within the game’s settings.
6. Are there any advantages to using a controller over a keyboard?
While this largely depends on personal preference, some players argue that controllers offer better ergonomics and a more comfortable gaming experience for long sessions. Additionally, certain games may be optimized for controller inputs.
7. Should I use a wired or wireless keyboard for gaming?
Both wired and wireless keyboards can be used for gaming, but some players prefer wired keyboards due to their lower latency and more reliable connection.
8. Can I use a controller and keyboard simultaneously?
Using both a controller and a keyboard simultaneously isn’t typically supported within games, as it may cause conflicting inputs. It is generally recommended to use one input method at a time.
9. Will switching to a keyboard affect my gameplay negatively?
Not necessarily. While the transition from a controller to a keyboard might take some adjustment time, many players find that keyboard controls offer precision and responsiveness once they become accustomed to them.
10. Where can I find information about the default keyboard controls in Elden Ring?
The default keyboard controls for Elden Ring should be accessible within the game’s settings menu. Look for a “Keybindings” or “Controls” section to view the default mappings.
11. Can I use keyboard controls on console versions of Elden Ring?
Elden Ring is primarily designed to be played with a controller on console versions. While some consoles may offer keyboard compatibility, it is advisable to check the system’s specifications and game documentation to determine if keyboard controls are available.
12. Are there any community-made mods to enhance keyboard controls in Elden Ring?
Although it is uncertain whether community-made mods will be available for Elden Ring, it’s always worth checking modding communities or forums to see if any keyboard control enhancements have been developed. However, remember to exercise caution when using mods and ensure they are trusted sources to avoid potential security risks.
In summary, switching from controller to keyboard controls in Elden Ring is a simple process that can be done within the game’s settings menu. Experiment with different input methods to find what suits your gaming style best, and don’t hesitate to customize your controls for a more personalized experience. Enjoy your journey through the world of Elden Ring!