How to change font size on laptop Windows 10?

If you find it difficult to read the text on your laptop or if you simply prefer a larger font size for better visibility, you can easily change the font size in Windows 10. Windows 10 allows you to customize the font size system-wide, ensuring that the changes apply across all applications and menus. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change font size on your laptop running Windows 10.
Changing the Font Size in Windows 10:
Changing the font size in Windows 10 is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Windows Settings: Click on the Start menu, represented by the Windows icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. From the start menu, choose “Settings” (the gear-shaped icon).
2. Access the Display settings: In the Windows Settings window, click on the “System” option.
3. Adjust the font size: In the System menu, select the “Display” tab located on the left side. Scroll down until you find the “Scale and layout” section. Under this section, you will see a drop-down menu labeled “Change the size of text, apps, and other items.” By default, it is set to “100%.” Use the drop-down menu to select a larger font size, such as 125% or 150%.
4. Apply the changes: After selecting the desired font size, close the Settings window. Windows will prompt you to sign out and sign back in to apply the changes. Click on “Sign out now” to do so.
5. Sign back in: After signing out, sign back into your account to see the changes take effect. The fonts throughout the operating system and various applications will now be adjusted to the new size.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the font size on your laptop running Windows 10. Enjoy a more comfortable reading experience.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I revert the font size back to the default?
To revert the font size back to the default, follow the same steps mentioned above, but select “100%” in the “Change the size of text, apps, and other items” drop-down menu.
2. Can I change the font size for specific apps only?
No, changing the font size in Windows 10 affects all applications and menus system-wide. There is currently no built-in feature to change the font size for specific apps individually.
3. Can I use a custom font size?
Yes, you can select the “Custom scaling” option in the “Change the size of text” drop-down menu. This allows you to enter a specific value for the font size, giving you more flexibility.
4. Will changing the font size affect images or videos on my laptop?
No, changing the font size will only affect text elements on your laptop, such as menus, dialog boxes, and application interfaces. It will not alter the size or quality of images or videos.
5. Does changing the font size affect my laptop’s performance?
Changing the font size does not have any significant impact on your laptop’s performance. It is a cosmetic change that adjusts the appearance of text, but it does not affect the overall functionality or speed of your device.
6. Is it possible to change font size for individual user accounts?
Yes, the font size can be changed for each user account on a Windows 10 laptop. Each account can have its own font size setting, which allows for personalized preferences.
7. Can I preview how the new font size will look before applying it?
No, Windows 10 does not provide a preview option for font size changes. However, you can always revert back to the default size if you find the new size to be unsuitable.
8. Are there any third-party applications to change font size?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that allow for more advanced font customization options. These applications often offer additional features like custom fonts, color options, and individual application settings.
9. Why are some elements still displaying in the old font size after changing it?
Some older programs or applications may not adhere to the font size settings in Windows 10. In such cases, the program will continue to display the text in the default font size, regardless of your system-wide settings.
10. Can I change the font size on my laptop without logging out?
Unfortunately, changing the font size in Windows 10 requires you to sign out and sign back in to apply the changes. There is no way to change the font size instantly without relogging.
11. What is the recommended font size for better visibility?
The recommended font size depends on personal preferences and screen size. Generally, increasing the font size to 125% or 150% offers better visibility for most users.
12. Can changing the font size cause any compatibility issues with apps or websites?
In most cases, changing the font size should not cause any compatibility issues. However, some older applications or websites might not be optimized for larger font sizes, resulting in overlapping text or other minor display issues.