How to change font on screen keyboard Windows 10?

The screen keyboard on Windows 10 provides a convenient way to input text when using touch-enabled devices or in situations where a physical keyboard is not available. While the default font on the screen keyboard is suitable for most users, some may prefer to customize it to their liking. In this article, we will guide you on how to change the font on the screen keyboard in Windows 10.
The process of changing the font on the screen keyboard in Windows 10 involves modifying the system registry. Please note that modifying the registry can be risky, so it is essential to create a backup before proceeding. Here are the steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “regedit” and hit Enter. This will open the Registry Editor.
3. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftTabletTip1.7
4. Right-click on the “1.7” folder and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.
5. Name the new value “EnableMatrixFont” and set its value to 0.
6. Restart your computer to apply the changes.
After following these steps, the font on the screen keyboard in Windows 10 will be changed to the default system font.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the font on the screen keyboard without modifying the registry?
No, modifying the registry is currently the only method available to change the font on the screen keyboard in Windows 10.
2. Will changing the font on the screen keyboard affect the font system-wide?
No, changing the font on the screen keyboard will only modify its appearance and will not affect the font used in other applications or system elements.
3. Can I use any font I want on the screen keyboard?
No, the screen keyboard in Windows 10 is limited to using the default system fonts.
4. Is it possible to revert to the default font on the screen keyboard?
Yes, by deleting the “EnableMatrixFont” value from the registry or setting its value to 1, the screen keyboard will revert to the default font.
5. Can I choose a font size for the screen keyboard?
No, the font size on the screen keyboard is not adjustable and follows the system’s default font size settings.
6. Will changing the font on the screen keyboard affect its functionality?
No, changing the font on the screen keyboard will not impact its functionality. It is purely an aesthetic modification.
7. What if I don’t want to modify the registry myself?
If you are uncomfortable modifying the registry, it is recommended to seek assistance from someone experienced or use a third-party on-screen keyboard that offers font customization options.
8. Will changing the screen keyboard font affect its visibility?
The impact on visibility may vary depending on the font you choose and your personal preference. It is recommended to choose a font that offers good readability.
9. Can I change the font color on the screen keyboard as well?
No, the font color on the screen keyboard is tied to the system’s theme and cannot be modified individually.
10. Do I need administrative privileges to modify the registry for changing the font?
Yes, administrative privileges are required to access and modify the registry. Ensure that you have the necessary rights before proceeding.
11. Will changing the font on the screen keyboard improve typing accuracy?
Changing the font on the screen keyboard is unlikely to have any impact on typing accuracy. It primarily affects the visual appearance of the keyboard.
12. Can I use a non-Latin font on the screen keyboard?
Yes, the screen keyboard supports non-Latin fonts as long as they are installed and available in the system’s font library.
In conclusion, while Windows 10 doesn’t offer a built-in option to change the font on the screen keyboard, it is possible to do so by modifying the registry. However, caution should be exercised when making changes to the registry, and it is always advisable to create a backup before proceeding.