The Samsung Keyboard is the default keyboard app on Samsung devices, offering a range of customization options to enhance your typing experience. One such customization feature is the ability to change the font style and size on the keyboard. If you’re tired of the same old font and want to add a fresh new look to your Samsung keyboard, follow the steps below to change the font effortlessly.
How to Change Font on Samsung Keyboard?
To change the font on Samsung Keyboard, follow these simple steps:
- Start by opening the Settings app on your Samsung device.
- Scroll down and select “General Management.”
- Tap on “Language and Input.”
- Select “On-screen Keyboard.”
- Choose “Samsung Keyboard.”
- Tap on “Keyboard Layout and Feedback.”
- Select “Font and Size.”
- Here, you’ll find various options to customize your font style and size. Tap on “Font Style” to choose a different font.
- Scroll through the available fonts and select the one you prefer.
- You can preview the font by looking at the text above.
- Once you’ve selected the desired font, tap on “Done” to apply the changes.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the font on your Samsung Keyboard.
Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. Can I install additional fonts on my Samsung device?
Yes, you can install additional fonts on your Samsung device from the Galaxy Store or by downloading fonts from reputable websites.
2. Are all fonts available for free?
No, while some fonts are available for free, others may require a purchase or have a premium version.
3. Can I customize the font size separately?
Yes, once you access the “Font and Size” settings, you can adjust the font size independently from the font style.
4. Can I revert to the default font?
Yes, if you wish to revert to the default font, simply follow the steps mentioned above and select the default font option.
5. Will changing the font affect other apps?
No, changing the font on the Samsung Keyboard will only affect the appearance of the keyboard and not the font used in other apps.
6. Can I change the font color as well?
No, the font color cannot be changed through the Samsung Keyboard settings. It follows the system-wide color settings.
7. Can I create my own font and use it on the Samsung Keyboard?
Yes, you can create your own font using specialized tools and install it on your Samsung device to use with the Samsung Keyboard.
8. How many font options are available on Samsung devices?
The number of font options available may vary depending on the model and Android version of your Samsung device, but there are usually a wide range of font styles to choose from.
9. Can I use custom fonts in third-party keyboard apps?
Not all third-party keyboard apps support custom fonts. You will need to check the specific app’s settings to see if this feature is available.
10. Will changing the font impact my device’s performance?
No, changing the font on your Samsung Keyboard will not have any significant impact on your device’s performance.
11. Is it possible to change the font for only specific languages?
No, the font change applies to all languages supported by the Samsung Keyboard.
12. Can I download fonts from external sources?
Yes, you can download fonts from reputable websites and manually install them on your Samsung device to use with the Samsung Keyboard.
Now that you know how to change the font on your Samsung Keyboard, you can personalize your typing experience and give your device a fresh new look.