How to change font in facemoji keyboard?

Facemoji Keyboard is a popular keyboard app that offers a range of customization options, including the ability to change the font style. Whether you want a more elegant, fun, or unique look for your texts, Facemoji Keyboard has got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the font in Facemoji Keyboard, so you can personalize your typing experience to your liking.
Instructions to Change Font in Facemoji Keyboard
Follow these simple steps to change the font in Facemoji Keyboard:
- Step 1: Open the Facemoji Keyboard app on your smartphone.
- Step 2: Tap on the “Keyboard” option located at the bottom of the screen.
- Step 3: In the Keyboard settings, select “Font” from the list of options.
- Step 4: A variety of font styles will be displayed. Scroll through the list and select the desired font you want to use.
- Step 5: Tap on the font style you have chosen, and it will be applied to your keyboard immediately.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the font in Facemoji Keyboard. Now you can enjoy typing in a new and exciting style.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the font in Facemoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can change the font in Facemoji Keyboard. Simply follow the instructions mentioned above to choose from a range of font styles.
2. Are there any costs associated with changing the font in Facemoji Keyboard?
No, changing the font in Facemoji Keyboard is completely free of cost.
3. Can I preview the font styles before applying them?
Yes, you can preview the font styles by tapping on them. This way, you can select the font that suits your preferences the best.
4. Will changing the font affect the performance of my keyboard?
No, changing the font style does not affect the performance of your keyboard in any way.
5. How many font styles does Facemoji Keyboard offer?
Facemoji Keyboard offers a wide range of font styles, with options ranging from classic to decorative and everything in between.
6. Can I revert back to the default font in Facemoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can easily revert back to the default font by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the default font style.
7. Is there an option to download additional font styles for Facemoji Keyboard?
No, Facemoji Keyboard provides a variety of font styles within the app, and there is no option to download additional fonts at this time.
8. Will changing the font in Facemoji Keyboard affect other apps on my phone?
No, changing the font in Facemoji Keyboard only modifies the appearance of the keyboard. It does not have any impact on other applications on your phone.
9. Can I change the font size in Facemoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can change the font size in Facemoji Keyboard. Simply go to the Keyboard settings and look for the “Font Size” option.
10. Will changing the font affect the autocorrect feature in Facemoji Keyboard?
No, changing the font style will not affect the autocorrect feature in Facemoji Keyboard. Autocorrect will continue to function as usual.
11. Can I use different fonts for different apps with Facemoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can use different fonts for different apps with the Facemoji Keyboard. However, the font settings need to be adjusted within the keyboard settings and will not affect the appearance of other apps.
12. Do I need an internet connection to change the font in Facemoji Keyboard?
No, an internet connection is not required to change the font in Facemoji Keyboard. The font styles are pre-installed within the app.
Changing the font in Facemoji Keyboard is a quick and easy way to personalize your smartphone typing experience. With a variety of font styles to choose from, you can find the perfect match for any occasion or mood. So, why not give it a try and make your texts stand out with a unique and stylish font!