How to change floating keyboard to normal?

Have you ever found yourself struggling with a floating keyboard on your device? Floating keyboards can be convenient for one-handed typing or when you need to quickly move the keyboard around the screen. However, they may not be everyone’s cup of tea and can sometimes become more of a hindrance than a help. If you’re looking to change your floating keyboard back to normal, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of switching from a floating keyboard to a fixed or normal keyboard on various devices and operating systems.
Table of Contents
1. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on an Android Device
2. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on an iPhone or iPad
3. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Windows PC
4. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Mac
5. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Chromebook
6. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Linux System
7. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a BlackBerry Device
8. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on an Amazon Fire Tablet
9. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Smart TV
10. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Gaming Console
11. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Virtual Assistant Device
12. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Wearable Device
1. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on an Android Device
To change the floating keyboard to normal on an Android device, simply tap and hold the spacebar on the floating keyboard and select the “Undock” or “Float” option.
2. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on an iPhone or iPad
To switch from a floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on an iPhone or iPad, tap and hold the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the floating keyboard, then select “Dock.”
3. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Windows PC
To convert the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a Windows PC, right-click on the taskbar and select “Show touch keyboard button.” Once the touch keyboard button appears on the taskbar, click on it, and the floating keyboard will change to a normal keyboard.
4. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Mac
To transform the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a Mac, click on the Apple menu, go to “System Preferences,” then choose “Keyboard” and click on the “Keyboard” tab. Finally, uncheck the box next to “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar.”
5. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Chromebook
To change the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a Chromebook, click on the clock in the bottom-right corner, then click on the gear icon to access the settings. Scroll down to “Keyboard” and select “Input methods.” Finally, uncheck the box next to “Enable floating keyboard.”
6. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Linux System
To switch from a floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a Linux system, open the settings menu, go to “Keyboard” or “Input,” and look for an option related to the floating keyboard. Disable or uncheck the option to return to a normal keyboard.
7. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a BlackBerry Device
To convert the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a BlackBerry device, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the settings menu, then select “Keyboard.” Here, you can toggle off the “Floating keyboard” option.
8. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on an Amazon Fire Tablet
To transform the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on an Amazon Fire Tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the settings menu, then tap on “Language & Keyboard.” Look for an option related to the floating keyboard and disable it.
9. Changing Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Smart TV
To change the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a smart TV, open the settings menu, go to “Keyboard,” and disable or turn off any options related to the floating keyboard.
10. Switching Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Gaming Console
To switch from a floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a gaming console, consult the user manual or settings menu of your specific console model for instructions on disabling or switching off the floating keyboard feature.
11. Converting Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Virtual Assistant Device
To convert the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a virtual assistant device, refer to the user manual or settings menu of your specific device model for instructions on disabling or turning off the floating keyboard option.
12. Transforming Floating Keyboard to Normal on a Wearable Device
To transform the floating keyboard to a normal keyboard on a wearable device, such as a smartwatch, refer to the device’s user manual or settings menu for instructions on how to disable or switch off the floating keyboard functionality.
Conclusion
Changing a floating keyboard back to a normal keyboard might be necessary for some users. Whether you’re using an Android device, iPhone, iPad, Windows PC, Mac, Chromebook, or any other device, this article has provided you with the necessary instructions to make that switch. Now you can enjoy the convenience of a traditional fixed keyboard.