How to change fan speed on ASUS laptop?

If you own an ASUS laptop and are looking to adjust the fan speed, you’re in the right place. Adjusting the fan speed can help regulate the temperature of your laptop and prevent overheating. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the fan speed on your ASUS laptop.
Step-by-Step Guide to Change Fan Speed on ASUS Laptop
To change the fan speed on your ASUS laptop, follow these steps:
1. Download and Install Fan Control Software: First, you need to download and install fan control software on your ASUS laptop. One popular option is the “NoteBook FanControl” software, which is compatible with many ASUS laptop models.
2. Launch the Fan Control Software: After installing the software, launch it by double-clicking on the program’s icon.
3. Configure Fan Profiles: Once the software is open, you can configure different fan profiles based on your preferences. Fan profiles allow you to set different speeds at different temperature thresholds.
4. Save and Apply Changes: After configuring the desired fan profiles, save the changes and apply them. The software will now control the fan speed on your ASUS laptop according to the temperature thresholds you have set.
FAQs
1. Can I change the fan speed on an ASUS laptop without using software?
No, you generally need to use fan control software to change the fan speed on an ASUS laptop.
2. Is it safe to manually change the fan speed on my laptop?
Yes, adjusting fan speed manually is safe as long as you remain within the manufacturer’s recommended temperature limits.
3. How do I know if my laptop is overheating?
You may notice your laptop becoming excessively hot, experiencing performance issues, or automatically shutting down when it overheats.
4. Does changing the fan speed affect laptop performance?
Changing fan speed should not significantly affect laptop performance, as long as you are careful and stay within the safe temperature range.
5. Are there any other fan control software options available?
Yes, besides NoteBook FanControl, other popular fan control software options include SpeedFan and HWiNFO.
6. Can I damage my laptop by setting the fan speed too high?
Setting the fan speed too high may cause more noise and may slightly reduce the lifespan of the fan, but it is unlikely to cause any serious damage to your laptop.
7. What should I do if my laptop keeps overheating even after adjusting the fan speed?
If your laptop continues to overheat even after adjusting the fan speed, you may need to clean the internal cooling system or consult a professional technician to diagnose any hardware issues.
8. How often should I clean the fans in my laptop?
It is recommended to clean the fans in your laptop every 3-6 months to ensure optimal performance and prevent overheating.
9. Can I set different fan speeds for different applications?
Some fan control software allows you to set different fan speeds based on the applications running on your laptop.
10. Will changing the fan speed void my laptop’s warranty?
Changing the fan speed using software should not void your laptop’s warranty, as long as you don’t perform any physical modifications to the laptop.
11. What temperature range is considered safe for a laptop?
Generally, a temperature range of 40-60 degrees Celsius (104-140 degrees Fahrenheit) is considered safe for most laptops.
12. Can I control the fan speed on an ASUS laptop using the BIOS?
Some ASUS laptop models allow you to control the fan speed through the BIOS settings, but this option may not be available on all models.