How to change facebook password on computer 2022?

If you’re concerned about your Facebook account’s security or suspect unauthorized access, changing your password is a crucial step to protect your personal information. Changing your Facebook password on a computer is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few minutes. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change your Facebook password on a computer in 2022.
Step-by-Step Guide to Change Facebook Password on a Computer:
Follow these simple steps to change your Facebook password on a computer:
1. **Log into your Facebook Account:** Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the Facebook website. Enter your login credentials – email/phone number and password – to access your account.
2. **Access the Settings Menu:** After successful login, click on the small arrow located in the top right corner of the page. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings & Privacy” and then choose “Settings.”
3. **Choose Security and Login:** On the left-hand side of the Settings page, click on “Security and Login” to access the security settings of your account.
4. **Change Your Password:** Scroll down to find the “Change Password” section. Click on the “Edit” button on the right side of this section.
5. **Enter Current and New Password:** A pop-up window will appear, asking you to enter your current password. Type in your current password. Then, enter your new password in the next two boxes. Make sure your new password is strong and secure.
6. **Save Your New Password:** Once you have entered your current and new password, click on the “Save Changes” button. Facebook will instantly update your password, and you will be redirected back to the settings page.
7. **Confirm Your Change:** To ensure the change has been successful, log out of your Facebook account and log back in using your new password.
Remember to keep your password secure and avoid using easily guessable information such as your name, birthdate, or common phrases. Additionally, it is essential to change your password periodically to safeguard your account from potential threats.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. How often should I change my Facebook password?
It is generally recommended to change your Facebook password every few months or whenever you suspect any security breaches.
2. What are the password requirements for Facebook?
To create a secure password, Facebook suggests using a combination of at least six characters, including a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.
3. Can I change my Facebook password using the Facebook mobile app?
Yes, you can change your Facebook password using the mobile app. The steps might slightly differ from changing it on a computer.
4. How can I recover a forgotten Facebook password?
In case you forget your Facebook password, you can use the “Forgot Password?” option on the login page to recover or reset it.
5. Can I reuse an old password for my Facebook account?
It is always recommended to use a unique password for each online platform, including Facebook. Avoid reusing old passwords to ensure better security.
6. Does changing my Facebook password log me out from other devices?
Yes, changing your Facebook password will automatically log you out from all other devices that were previously logged in to your account.
7. Can I see my previous Facebook passwords?
No, Facebook does not provide access to your previous passwords for security reasons.
8. How can I secure my Facebook account further?
Some additional steps to secure your Facebook account include enabling two-factor authentication, managing app permissions, and being cautious of suspicious links or messages.
9. Is it necessary to change my Facebook password if I use a strong one?
Although using a strong password is crucial, changing it at regular intervals adds an extra layer of security to your Facebook account.
10. Can I change my Facebook password without providing the old one?
No, to change your Facebook password, you need to provide your current/old password for authentication purposes.
11. Is it safe to change my Facebook password on a public computer?
It is generally not recommended to change your Facebook password on a public computer, as it may not be secure. If necessary, use a known and trusted device to change your password.
12. Can I receive an email notification whenever my Facebook password is changed?
Yes, you can receive email notifications for password changes by enabling the appropriate settings in your Facebook account’s security options.
By following these simple steps and keeping security practices in mind, you can easily change your Facebook password on a computer in 2022 and ensure the safety of your account. Remember, strong passwords and regular updates are vital in protecting yourself from potential threats and maintaining your privacy on social media platforms.