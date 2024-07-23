How to change Facebook name on computer?
Changing your name on Facebook is a relatively easy process, and you can do it right from your computer. Whether you recently got married, changed your name, or simply want to switch things up, Facebook allows you to modify your name to keep it up to date. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to change your Facebook name on a computer.
1. How can I change my Facebook name on a computer?
To change your Facebook name on a computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Log in to your Facebook account on your preferred web browser.
2. Click on the down arrow located at the top right corner of the Facebook page.
3. From the drop-down menu, choose the “Settings & Privacy” option.
4. Select “Settings.”
5. In the left sidebar, click on “Personal Information.”
6. On the right side of the page, you will see your name listed. Click on the “Edit” button next to your name.
7. Enter your new name in the provided boxes. Facebook can prompt you for a reason for the name change if it seems suspicious.
8. Once you’ve entered your new name, click “Review Change.”
9. Review the name change and make sure it’s correct. Remember, Facebook allows you to use your authentic name and doesn’t permit the use of fake or misleading names.
10. Enter your password to confirm the name change and click “Save Changes.”
Congratulations, you’ve successfully changed your Facebook name on a computer!
2. Can I change my Facebook name to anything I want?
While you have the freedom to choose your desired name, Facebook has guidelines in place, and they do not allow the use of fake or misleading names. So, make sure to enter your authentic name.
3. Can I change my Facebook name multiple times?
Yes, but there are limits. Facebook allows you to change your name every 60 days. Therefore, choose a name wisely to avoid the need for frequent changes.
4. Can I change my name to a business or brand name?
No, Facebook prohibits using business names, brand names, or any name that is not your authentic personal name. If you want to promote a business or brand on Facebook, create a Facebook Page instead.
5. Can I change the spelling or capitalization of my name?
Yes, you can make minor changes to the spelling or capitalization of your name. However, Facebook doesn’t allow significant changes or alterations to your name.
6. Will changing my name on Facebook affect my username or URL?
No, changing your name on Facebook will not impact your username or URL. They will remain the same.
7. Do I need to provide a reason for changing my name?
Facebook may request a reason for the name change if it appears suspicious or violates their guidelines. However, in most cases, you won’t need to provide a reason.
8. Will changing my name on Facebook affect my friends or connections?
No, changing your name on Facebook will not affect your friends or connections. They will still be able to find and interact with your profile as usual.
9. Can I change my name from my mobile device?
Yes, you can change your Facebook name from both your mobile device and computer. The steps are similar, but the interface may look slightly different on mobile.
10. How long does it take for my new name to appear on Facebook?
Once you’ve completed the steps and saved the changes, your new name should be immediately updated on your Facebook profile.
11. Can I change my Facebook name without my friends being notified?
No, when you change your Facebook name, Facebook will notify your friends through their news feed. However, it will not generate a separate notification.
12. What if I want to revert back to my old name?
If you change your Facebook name and later decide to revert to your old name, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier to change your name again. However, keep in mind that you’ll need to wait for at least 60 days before changing your name back.