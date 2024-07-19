Are you wondering how to change the external monitor to the left side of your Mac? Many users prefer a dual-monitor setup, but configuring the placement of your external monitor on your Mac can sometimes be tricky. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your external monitor to the left side of your Mac, providing step-by-step instructions. So, let’s get started!
**How to change external monitor to left side Mac?**
To change the external monitor to the left side of your Mac, follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect your external monitor to your Mac using the appropriate cable.
Step 2: Go to the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and choose “System Preferences.”
Step 3: In the System Preferences window, click on the “Displays” icon.
Step 4: Under the “Display” tab, you will see two rectangles representing your monitors. One large rectangle represents your built-in display, while a smaller rectangle represents your external monitor.
Step 5: Click and hold on the smaller rectangle (representing your external monitor) and drag it to the left of the larger rectangle (representing your built-in display).
Step 6: Once you are satisfied with the new arrangement, close the System Preferences window.
Now, your external monitor should be successfully changed to the left side of your Mac. You might need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
FAQs:
1. How do I connect an external monitor to my Mac?
To connect an external monitor to your Mac, use the appropriate cable (such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt) to connect the monitor to your Mac’s available port.
2. Can I use my Mac with just an external monitor?
Yes, you can use your Mac with just an external monitor. Simply connect the external monitor and use it as the primary display.
3. How do I switch between the external monitor and my Mac’s built-in display?
You can switch between the external monitor and your Mac’s built-in display by going to System Preferences > Displays > Arrangement. Check the box that says “Mirror Displays” to duplicate the same content on both displays, or uncheck the box to extend your desktop across the two screens.
4. Why can’t I move items between my Mac’s screens?
If you are unable to move items between your Mac’s screens, make sure that the “Displays have separate Spaces” option is checked in System Preferences > Mission Control.
5. Can I change the external monitor’s resolution?
Yes, you can change the external monitor’s resolution by going to System Preferences > Displays and selecting the resolution under the “Display” tab.
6. How do I rearrange the position of my screens?
To rearrange the position of your screens, go to System Preferences > Displays and click and drag the rectangles representing your monitors to the desired position.
7. Can I set a different wallpaper for each monitor?
Yes, you can set a different wallpaper for each monitor by going to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver. Choose the desired wallpaper for each monitor.
8. How do I adjust the screen brightness of my external monitor?
You can adjust the screen brightness of your external monitor using the monitor’s brightness buttons or controls. Mac’s keyboard shortcuts may not work for adjusting the brightness of an external monitor.
9. Can I use different-sized monitors with my Mac?
Yes, you can use different-sized monitors with your Mac. macOS will automatically adjust the resolutions to fit the displays properly.
10. Can I have multiple external monitors connected to my Mac?
Yes, you can connect multiple external monitors to your Mac, depending on the available ports and supported configurations of your specific Mac model.
11. How do I change the arrangement of multiple external monitors?
To change the arrangement of multiple external monitors, go to System Preferences > Displays and click and drag the rectangles representing your monitors to the desired position.
12. Can I use an external monitor with my MacBook?
Yes, you can use an external monitor with your MacBook. Simply connect the monitor using the appropriate cable and follow the instructions mentioned earlier to configure the placement.