How to change ethernet ip address?

Changing the IP address of your Ethernet connection can be a necessary step in various networking scenarios, such as troubleshooting connectivity issues or configuring a new network. Having the ability to change the IP address gives you more control over your network settings. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your Ethernet IP address on different operating systems.
Changing Ethernet IP Address on Windows
1. How can I find my current IP address on Windows?
To determine your current IP address on Windows, open the Command Prompt, type “ipconfig,” and press Enter. Your IP address will be listed under the “IPv4 Address” or “IPv6 Address” entry.
2. How do I change my Ethernet IP address on Windows?
To change your Ethernet IP address on Windows:
1. Right-click on the network icon in the taskbar and select “Open Network & Internet Settings.”
2. Go to the “Change adapter options” section and locate your Ethernet adapter.
3. Right-click on the Ethernet adapter and choose “Properties.”
4. Double-click on “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)” or “Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)” depending on your network configuration.
5. Select the “Use the following IP address” option and enter the desired IP address, subnet mask, default gateway, and DNS server addresses.
6. Click “OK” to save the changes.
3. How can I release and renew my IP address on Windows?
To release and renew your IP address on Windows:
1. Open the Command Prompt.
2. Type “ipconfig /release” and press Enter to release the current IP address.
3. Once released, type “ipconfig /renew” to obtain a new IP address from the DHCP server.
Changing Ethernet IP Address on Mac
4. How can I find my current IP address on a Mac?
To find your current IP address on a Mac:
1. Open the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
2. Choose “Network” and select your Ethernet connection from the sidebar.
3. The IP address will be displayed next to “Status.”
5. How do I change my Ethernet IP address on a Mac?
To change your Ethernet IP address on a Mac:
1. Open the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
2. Click on “Network” and select your Ethernet connection from the sidebar.
3. Click on the “Advanced” button in the lower-right corner.
4. Navigate to the “TCP/IP” tab and select “Renew DHCP Lease” to obtain a new IP address automatically, or manually configure your IP address by selecting “Using DHCP with manual address” or “Using BootP.”
5. Enter the desired IP address, subnet mask, router, and DNS server addresses.
6. Click “OK” to save the changes.
Changing Ethernet IP Address on Linux
6. How can I find my current IP address on Linux?
To find your current IP address on Linux, open a terminal and type:
“`
ip addr show
“`
Your IP address will be listed next to “inet” under your Ethernet adapter.
7. How do I change my Ethernet IP address on Linux?
To change your Ethernet IP address on Linux:
1. Open a terminal.
2. Type the following command to edit the network configuration file:
“`
sudo nano /etc/network/interfaces
“`
3. Locate your Ethernet interface (e.g., eth0) and modify the IP address, subnet mask, gateway, and DNS server entries accordingly.
4. Save the file and exit the editor.
5. Restart the networking service by typing:
“`
sudo systemctl restart networking
“`
Changing Ethernet IP Address on Android
8. How can I find my current IP address on Android?
To find your current IP address on Android:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Navigate to the “Network & internet” section and tap on “Advanced.”
3. Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” depending on your connection type.
4. Your IP address will be displayed under the network name.
9. How do I change my Ethernet IP address on Android?
To change your Ethernet IP address on Android:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Go to the “Network & internet” section and tap on “Advanced.”
3. Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” depending on your connection type.
4. Tap on the network you are connected to.
5. Select “IP settings” and choose between obtaining an IP address automatically (DHCP) or manually by selecting “Static.”
6. If you choose a static IP address, enter the desired IP address, subnet mask, gateway, and DNS server addresses.
Changing Ethernet IP Address on iOS (iPad or iPhone)
10. How can I find my current IP address on iOS?
To find your current IP address on iOS:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” depending on your connection type.
3. Tap on the “i” icon next to the network you are connected to.
4. Your IP address will be displayed under the “IP Address” section.
11. How do I change my Ethernet IP address on iOS?
To change your Ethernet IP address on iOS:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” depending on your connection type.
3. Tap on the “i” icon next to the network you are connected to.
4. Scroll down and select “Configure IP.”
5. Choose between obtaining an IP address automatically (DHCP) or manually by selecting “Manual.”
6. If you choose a manual IP address, enter the desired IP address, subnet mask, router, and DNS server addresses.
Changing Ethernet IP Address on Router
12. How do I change the Ethernet IP address on my router?
To change the Ethernet IP address on your router, follow these general steps:
1. Access your router’s administration interface by opening a web browser and entering the router’s IP address.
2. Log in with the administrator credentials.
3. Locate the network settings or LAN settings in the router’s control panel.
4. Look for the section related to LAN IP settings or DHCP settings.
5. Change the IP address, subnet mask, and DHCP server settings as desired.
6. Save the changes and restart the router if necessary.
Conclusion
Changing the Ethernet IP address is a handy skill to have when configuring or troubleshooting your network. By following the steps outlined for your specific operating system, you can easily modify this crucial network parameter. Remember to double-check your changes to ensure they align with your network requirements and consult your network administrator if needed.