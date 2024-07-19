How to change ethernet ip address in Windows 10?

If you are facing trouble with your internet connection or need to configure your network settings, changing the Ethernet IP address might be the solution. Windows 10 offers an easy and straightforward method to modify the IP address of your Ethernet connection. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process.
Step 1: Accessing Network Connections
To change the IP address of your Ethernet connection in Windows 10, you first need to access the Network Connections settings. Here’s how to do it:
1. Right-click on the Start button located on the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. From the context menu that appears, click on “Network Connections.”
Step 2: Opening Network Adapter Properties
Once you have opened the Network Connections settings, follow these instructions to access the properties of your Ethernet connection:
1. In the Network Connections window, locate your Ethernet connection.
2. Right-click on the Ethernet connection and select “Properties” from the context menu.
Step 3: Configuring IP Address
With the Network Adapter Properties window open, it’s time to configure the IP address for your Ethernet connection. Follow the steps below:
1. In the Properties window, scroll down until you find the “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)” option. Select it and click on the “Properties” button just below.
2. In the subsequent window, make sure the “Obtain an IP address automatically” option is unchecked.
3. Now, select the “Use the following IP address” option.
4. Here you can enter the desired IP address for your Ethernet connection. Fill in the IP address, Subnet mask, Default gateway, and DNS server addresses according to your network requirements.
5. Once you have entered the necessary information, click on “OK” to save the changes.
Step 4: Verifying IP Address Change
To ensure that the IP address change was successful, follow these steps to verify the modifications:
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “cmd” and press Enter to open the Command Prompt.
3. In the Command Prompt, type “ipconfig” and press Enter.
4. The output will display various network details. Look for the Ethernet adapter that you modified and verify if the IP address matches the one you set.
1. How can I find my current IP address in Windows 10?
To find your current IP address in Windows 10, open the Command Prompt and type “ipconfig” to display the network details.
2. How do I know which IP address to choose?
The IP address you choose depends on your network setup. Consult your network administrator or refer to the network device’s documentation for the recommended IP address range.
3. Can I change the IP address of a wireless connection in the same way?
Yes, the process to change the IP address of a wireless connection is the same as changing the Ethernet IP address in Windows 10.
4. What is a subnet mask?
A subnet mask is a 32-bit number used to divide an IP address into network and host addresses, helping determine which part of the IP address identifies the network and which part identifies the device.
5. Why should I change my IP address?
Changing your IP address can help troubleshoot connectivity issues, resolve conflicts in network configurations, or provide security advantages in certain situations.
6. Is it necessary to restart my computer after changing the IP address?
No, restarting your computer is not necessary after changing the IP address. The changes take effect immediately.
7. Can I assign any IP address I want?
No, you cannot assign any IP address you want. The IP address must be within the range specified by your network administrator or adhere to the IP address range allowed by your router.
8. What is a default gateway?
A default gateway is a network node that serves as an access point to other networks. It allows devices on one network to communicate with devices on another network.
9. Where can I find the DNS server addresses?
You can obtain the DNS server addresses from your network administrator or contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) for the DNS server information.
10. Can I use an IP address that is already in use?
No, using an IP address that is already in use within the same network can cause conflicts and connectivity issues. Choose an IP address that is not assigned to any other device.
11. What should I do if I encounter network connection problems after changing the IP address?
If you encounter network connection problems after changing the IP address, revert the changes and ensure you have entered the correct IP address, subnet mask, default gateway, and DNS server addresses.
12. Can I change the IP address back to automatic configuration?
Yes, if you want to revert to automatic IP address configuration, simply select the “Obtain an IP address automatically” option instead of the “Use the following IP address” option in the Network Adapter Properties window.