Using emojis is a fun and expressive way to communicate with friends and family through texts and messages. If you own an iPhone, you may be wondering how to change the emoji keyboard to add even more variety to your conversations. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to change the emoji keyboard on your iPhone.
Simplicity in Customization
**How to change emoji keyboard on iPhone?**
To change the emoji keyboard on your iPhone, simply follow these steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the “General” menu, select “Keyboard.”
4. Next, tap on “Keyboards” to see the list of keyboards currently available on your iPhone.
5. From the list of keyboards, tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
6. Scroll down until you find “Emoji” and tap on it to add it to your keyboard options.
7. The emoji keyboard will now be available among your other keyboards.
It’s as simple as that! Now let’s address some common questions related to changing emoji keyboards on an iPhone.
FAQs:
**1. Can I add multiple emoji keyboards to my iPhone?**
Yes, you can add multiple emoji keyboards to your iPhone by following the steps mentioned above and selecting additional emoji keyboards from the “Add New Keyboard” menu.
**2. How can I access the emoji keyboard while typing?**
To access the emoji keyboard while typing, tap on the globe icon or the emoji icon located in the bottom left or bottom right corner of your standard keyboard. This will switch to the emoji keyboard, allowing you to select and insert emojis into your message.
**3. Is it possible to rearrange the order of the keyboards?**
Yes, you can rearrange the order of your keyboards to make the emoji keyboard more easily accessible. To do this, go to “Settings,” then “General,” “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Tap on “Edit” in the top right corner, and then you can drag and reorder the keyboards as desired.
**4. How do I remove an emoji keyboard from my iPhone?**
To remove an emoji keyboard from your iPhone, go to “Settings,” then “General,” “Keyboard,” and “Keyboards.” Tap on “Edit” and then the red minus icon next to the keyboard you wish to remove. Finally, tap on “Delete” to confirm the removal.
**5. Can I use the emoji keyboard in all apps?**
Yes, you can use the emoji keyboard in most apps that allow text input, including messaging apps, social media platforms, and email clients.
**6. Are there additional emoji options besides the built-in keyboards?**
Yes, apart from the default emoji keyboard, you can also explore various third-party apps available on the App Store that provide additional emojis and customization options for your iPhone.
**7. How can I search for specific emojis on my iPhone?**
To search for specific emojis on your iPhone, open the emoji keyboard, and then tap on the search bar at the top. Start typing a keyword or emoji name, and iOS will filter the available emojis based on your input.
**8. Can I customize the emoji keyboard layout?**
Unfortunately, Apple does not allow users to customize the layout of the emoji keyboard. The layout of the emojis is predetermined and cannot be changed.
**9. Do I need an internet connection to use the emoji keyboard?**
No, you do not need an internet connection to use the built-in emoji keyboard on your iPhone. The emojis are stored locally on your device.
**10. Is it possible to use emoji shortcuts on an iPhone?**
Yes, you can create emoji shortcuts on your iPhone to easily insert frequently used emojis. Go to “Settings,” then “General,” “Keyboard,” and “Text Replacement.” Tap on the “+” icon to add a new shortcut, and enter the emoji in the “Phrase” field. For example, typing “:-)” can automatically replace it with a smiley face emoji.
**11. Does changing the emoji keyboard affect my existing messages?**
Changing the emoji keyboard on your iPhone does not affect your existing messages. It simply adds more options for you to choose from when using emojis.
**12. How can I update my emoji collection?**
The collection of emojis on your iPhone is typically updated with each new iOS release. To ensure you have the latest emojis, make sure your iPhone’s software is up to date by going to “Settings,” then “General,” and “Software Update.” If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
Express Yourself with Emoji Keyboard
Now that you know how to change the emoji keyboard on your iPhone, you can bring even more fun and creativity to your messages. With a wide range of emojis at your fingertips, you can easily express your emotions and add a personal touch to your conversations. So go ahead, explore the world of emojis, and enjoy communicating in a more visual and engaging way!